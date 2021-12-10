12/10/2021 at 22:38 CET

.

CN Mataró lost 8-12 to Hungarian Dunaujvaros, in group E, the strongest in the Euroleague and in which the host CN Sabadell is also.

The first quarter was a scoring festival for both the Hungarian women, current runners-up of Europe, as of the League runners-up, with successive draws until 4-4 and always with advantages for the Central Europeans.

Dunaujvaros broke the match in the second quarter with his concierge Lilla maczko stopping everything while in attack, his star Greta gurisatti and company, placed a resounding 4-7 in Can Llong.

The Hungarians began the third quarter increasing to four goals difference (4-8) against Mataró in which Anni Espar broke with her goal a twelve-minute drought without scoring (5-8).

Dunaujvaros continued to control between three and four goals to reach 7-10 at the end of the third quarter. Greta Gurisatti with her fourth goal of the night made the comeback of Dani Ballart’s team impossible in the last period and the match ended with a resounding 8-12 for Dunaujvaros.

STM CN Mataró will have to win this Saturday (11.00 am) at Ferencvaros to continue with qualifying optionse in a group in which CN Sabadell won 11-6 in the first match.

Data sheet:

8 – STM CN Mataró (4 + 4): Sánchez; Morell (1), Van der Kraats (2), Gual (-), Sevenich (2), Timofeeva (-), Cambray (-), Nogué (-), Bach (-), Bertran (-), Espar (2 ), Markoch (1), Colominas.

12 – Dunaujvaros (7 + 5): Maczko, Szilagyi (-), Sajben (-), Gurisatti (4), Horvath (2), Mahieu (1), Szabo (1), Garda (1), Mucsky (2), Somogyvari (-), Pal (- ), Szeliak (1), Buis

Referees: Nicolosi (Italy) and Balanescu (Romania)

Partial: 4-4, 0-3, 3-3, 1-2

Incidents: Second game of the first day of group E of the Euroleague played in the Can Llong pool of CN Sabadell.