A new theoretical study by Australian Catholic University associate professor Sam Baron, which was recently published in The British Journal for the Philosophy of Science and explained by the author himself in an article for The Conversation, posits that the world and the mathematics were created in unison. They would not, therefore, be a human creation: they would come from a conscious universe that seeks to know itself. Thus, math and subject they would be two sides of the same coin: mathematical objects would provide a structural framework for the physical world.

Are the numbers and math simple representations or conventions invented by humans to “sort & rdquor; reality? Or, on the contrary, are they expressions that exist in the natural world and that do not depend on human thought to “weave & rdquor; with invisible threads the fabric of a reality that surpasses us? Perhaps the work of Sam Baron, and the visions of other scientists and philosophers can help us to have new tools around this eternal debate.

Natural accuracy

In principle, the author presents some well-known cases in the field of biology that, at the very least, could seriously make us doubt that mathematics is a human creation. For example, him hexagonal pattern of honeycombs It is not whimsical: it is the most efficient way to cover a space with identical tiles. Charles Darwin himself found that bees have evolved to use this form, because it produces the largest cells to store honey and the least energy input to produce wax.

Logically, this mathematical pattern it exists without the need for human intervention. In the same vein, some varieties of cicadas that live all their lives underground appear on the surface in large swarms for a short period of about two weeks, but always do so every 13 or 17 years, depending on the subspecies. Not a month more, not a month less.

Why do they follow that pattern so exactly? Based on evolutionary issues, they have managed to specify that at that time all their predators could not reach them. If they surfaced for another year, they would be quickly wiped out. Who or what governs these patterns? Why is mathematics present in floral geometries, in molecular shapes or in seasonal cycles? As far as it is known, humans did not create any of these mathematical structures.

Mathematics as goldsmiths of reality

For Baron, mathematics is everywhere: from something so “human & rdquor; from the design of the gears in the motors to something as foreign to us as the position and dimensions of the holes in the rings of the planet Saturn. Consequently, and accompanied by other views that point in the same direction, the scientist maintains that mathematics “build & rdquor; reality.

In other words, the mathematical structures would be the expression of a conscious universe, a kind of “language & rdquor; or “code & rdquor; through which that universe shapes the reality that we can see and touch. Through mathematical parameters, the universe would seek to know itself and experience multiple possibilities. Mathematics would give shape to reality and matter, while reality and matter would be the substance that mathematics requires to do its work as a goldsmith.

