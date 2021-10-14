Inclusion has undoubtedly become an important issue nowadays, the big studios want to see it as an opportunity to show that they are guided by today’s progressive values, but rarely is there true representation in front of and behind the cameras. An example where there is truly inclusion is in the production of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the Matrix saga, as revealed by the Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra.

The Matrix is ​​a saga written and directed by the Wachowski sisters, but in the new movie only Lana Wachowski was back. Taking into account the statements of Lilly Wachowski that the films of Matrix They are a metaphor for trans identity, it makes perfect sense that inclusion is a priority for them, and it is not something new, the Netflix series Sense8 – 88% already had a fairly diverse cast.

Eréndira ibarra is a 36-year-old Mexican actress who has participated in productions such as The Aparicio (2010), Ungovernable -% y Besieged: Mexico (2019), among others. He worked with the Wachowskis on Sense8 and now in The Matrix Resurrections He collaborated with Lana again. In an interview with Yuriria Sierra for Image News, the actress criticized the inclusion “of teeth out” that is only superficially, and praised that Lana Wachowski returned to the set of The Matrix Resurrections in the most diverse way possible, with women, trans and non-binary people:

Do not buy inclusion when it is from the teeth out, when it is from the teeth out, when it is in front of the cameras for there, because the inclusion of truth, the one that transcends is the one that opens spaces behind the cameras and that is something that People do not understand, they believe that because a series is about four girls who talk about feminism and wear a green scarf, it is enough to say that the series is feminist, when all the scriptwriters are men, when the director is a man, when the producer and the cameras, the camera assistants do not exist … Lana Wachowski did something very powerful in a film the size of the Matrix, she grabbed and said each sector of this set has to have a dignified representation, on the set there were non-binary people, people trans, women in each of the corners of the set.

As Ibarra mentions, the inclusion that transcends is not the one that remains superficial. Putting “minorities” in the lead won’t make much of a difference if deep down everything is still run by cishet men, who have dominated the industry for virtually all of its history. For our good luck, in recent years several personalities from Hollywood and the entertainment world in general, have revealed their gender identities, without fear or facing their fear, to set an example to others who, like them, have doubted any instead of showing themselves to the world as they are.

The Matrix Resurrections features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith back in their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively, while new faces like the aforementioned are added to the cast. Eréndira ibarra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci, among others.

The film will hit theaters on December 22 of this year, and at the same time it will be released in the United States on the HBO Max streaming platform. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in May 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans significantly. For now there is already a trailer for the expected fourth installment of Matrix, but we do not know many details of the plot, nor do we know how it will connect with the first trilogy.