The representation in the cinema is more important than you think. Although there are currently many complaints about the supposed forced inclusion or that “we don’t have to see them all the time,” the truth is that it has been shown that it is necessary and that it does cause important changes among the public. Makkari’s character in Eternals – 58% was so popular that searches about sign language increased, while stories with trans characters like Sense8 – 67% or Euphoria – 76%, have managed to remove various stigmas that caused dangerous and ignorant clichés in the middle. Of course, just because this is happening now doesn’t mean it hasn’t been attempted for years, as Keanu Reeves has just confirmed about The Matrix – 87%.

The Matrix was a revolutionary movie in every way. From the complexity of the philosophy-based script to the technological advances that had to be created to do justice to the vision of the Wachowski sisters, the film remained one of the great references in the history of cinema. In addition, he also made it clear that Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski had every intention of continuing to search for equally momentous stories. Although Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36% were not the expected success, the directors went ahead with other titles that, although misunderstood, are highly respected by their fans such as Cloud Atlas – 66%.

Unfortunately, the private lives of the Wachowski sisters were widely criticized and this came to overshadow their work and the messages they sought to make known. The current context is very different, so the arrival of Matrix Resurrections, directed solely by Lana, will serve to see the story we already know from an updated perspective. To no one’s surprise, Reeves recently revealed that the original script for Matrix It included a trans character, thus confirming what we already know, that the Wachowskis do not do things for fashion, but because they are issues that they consider essential to address.

This information that Reeves gave to Entertainment Weekly confirms something that fans and readers of the script already knew. On Matrix A character called Switch appears, played by Belinda McClory, who was originally a figure that represented the trans community and who in the Matrix was presented as a woman and in reality as a man. The actor remembers that detail as another revolutionary point of the project, but that could not be given at that time.

I think the studio was not ready for that.

Although the actor does not delve further into the matter, it is evident, from other antecedents, that the producer considered this decision a risk. After all, at that time there was still a lot of prejudice about gays, not to mention someone trans, and the studios did not want to lose money on such “dangerous” topics. Now what Keanu reeves mentions it, and that we are close to the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, surely the subject will be debated again, but it is not the first time that it is mentioned.

In 2020, in an interview for Netflix (via New York Post), Lilly wachowski He explained the decision that was made at the time about Switch and why he does not see it as something entirely negative:

The corporate world was not ready for that. Everything in the Matrix was about the desire for transformation, but it came from a point of view of someone who was still in the closet.

Even without the trans character, Lilly considers that her own message Matrix it’s a story about the trans process that she eventually went through. Also, over the years he has come to realize that the movie became something of a lifeline for many people in the LGBTQ community.

Matrix Resurrections It will premiere on December 22 and the team has managed to keep a secret story that, they say, will live up to the first installment. For now, fans are questioning many aspects, such as the presence of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus instead of Laurence Fishburne, and how it is that Neo is once again inside the Matrix without remembering his mission and his status as the chosen one.

