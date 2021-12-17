We are in the era of nostalgia, and therefore of the late sequels, where film studios want to take advantage of each success of the past to exploit them with films that repeat the same plot of the original films, such as the case of Jurassic World – 71 %, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and the newest Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%. Now it’s the Matrix’s turn – 87% of continuing with its story almost two decades after the premiere of its last installment, but what do the critics say? Does it fall into the same mistakes as the aforementioned sequels that lack originality in their plot?

The first reactions from the critics are available on social networks, and thanks to these we can see that Lana Wachowski did not simply want to repeat what she had done previously with fanservice, but that it has a lot of metafiction, and for this reason, you will see the term “meta” repeated in some of the reactions. Metafiction emerged in literature as a self-referential narrative that deals with the mechanisms of fiction, the classic example is that of Don Quixote de la Mancha, by Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, since in the second book the character reads the novel that is is writing about it.

According to the comment of one of the critics, Matrix Resurrections is also a criticism of nostalgia and blockbusters that are only made to exploit it, like those already mentioned above. However, it would be a lie to say that all the reactions have been positive, the reality is that they vary from those who call the film a perfect work, and those who consider it to be too “meta” it can be tedious.

Matrix Resurrections brings back several of the original actors; We have Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity in the lead roles, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, but new additions to the cast include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. II. The film will hit theaters on December 22, and in the United States it will also be available that same day on HBO Max. You can read below the first reactions of the critics:

#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it’s sometimes so meta that it winks and feels sour quickly. Groff and Neil Patrick Harris are winning additions to this finish that should have been a start.

#TheMatrixResurrections is two things: a giant middle finger to the state of IP-driven blockbusters, and the right MATRIX 4 we deserve. Dense, visually unique, sincere, betting on the audacity of the sequels. Nobody does it like Lana Wachowski.

#TheMatrixResurrections is too aware of its existence. She makes fun of herself too much, she is very heavy on the love story, without much action and spectacular effects, which is what people want. The best part is Jonathan Groff, but that’s life right now.

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential, and unexpected. Throw in wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions, and tons of great ideas that will raise a lot of questions. Trust me, multiple visits will be required.

I was set for #TheMatrixResurrections as a fan of every other entry in the series, but I loved every minute of it. I wouldn’t dare spoil it for anyone and would just say I wonder what Lana’s feelings are about the latest books in The Dark Tower series.

#TheMatrixResurrections is a mind-boggling, jaw-dropping meta, completely in line with the legacy of the franchise. Find an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss chemistry on fire. Jessica Henwick is a revelation!

#TheMatrixResurrections IS GREAT. The ambitious sci-fi metafiction is sure to be divisive, it’s Lana Wachowski’s musing on why she didn’t want to make another Matrix movie … through another Matrix movie. Creator versus destroyer, revival and the illusion of choice in a whole new context.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is * perfect *, no notes; as polarizing and obtuse as the other sequels and I’m ecstatic that it exists. Totally serious Wachowski sci-fi nonsense and jaw-dropping action. I’ll watch it 600 times. This is a sequel to the sequels. #Matrix

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! I had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment, and sure enough they found a lot of clever ways to continue the story while simultaneously developing the whole concept of the Matrix.

It is not perfect. There are some moments that can be complete nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections … did the other. And I am so happy about it. Full review on @consequence next Tuesday.

