Matrix Resurrections – 65% hit theaters on December 22 but things have not gone quite right. The Warner Bros. movie grossed much less than expected and on HBO Max the numbers are low, at least as Samba TV reported recently. But the above is no excuse for fans not to see the film and it seems that many have opted for non-legal routes. According to MUSO (via Deadline), the new Matrix tape is already the most downloaded of the week.

Resurrections brings us back to Neo, who lives an ordinary life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills. But things change when Morpheus offers him the red pill and once again opens his mind to the world of Matrix. Although the critics are quite mixed and even negative, there are those who have made interesting deductions about the ideas that Lana Wachowski has captured in this work, managing to obtain the approval of a few. Not to mention the cultural impact of the film, definitive and remarkable for those who are willing to really watch.

But Matrix Resurrections a practically invincible opponent has been found on the way: Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, a film that continues to attract the attention of the whole world and that right now is positioned as the largest title of all of 2021. The fourth installment of The Matrix did generate interest, but it seems that the public preferred not to leave home and see it from your homes, not on HBO Max, but via torrent files. MUSO reports that from December 20-26, 32.6% of downloads on piracy sites are owned by Resurrections, beating other recent hot titles like Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39% (12%).

The great disadvantage of Matrix Resurrections it is obvious. Warner Bros. made the decision to release it simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max, facilitating the viewing experience for those who are more comfortable in their homes. Some agree that the studio did not know how to handle the situation well, generating unfavorable results with its simultaneous launches. Very different is the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Sony and Marvel Studios were delivered to a completely exclusive theatrical release, transforming the title into the global hit that it is now.

The Matrix: Resurrections it was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and with good reason. It has been a long time since the last film and the most nostalgic people felt very enthusiastic about the great promises, despite the risks that were inevitably run. Almost 17 years later, Lana Wachowski returned with more of the history that established itself as a cult among science fiction and points directly to success with a completely spectacular year-end premiere. It is a pity that things have not turned out as many expected, but of course things were going astray since the choice of simultaneous premieres.

