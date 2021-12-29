Last December 22, Matrix Resurrections finally arrived – 65% to theaters and HBO Max. The film continues the story of the legendary franchise that stunned audiences in the late 1990s and formed a legacy from 1999 to 2003 with The Matrix – 87%, Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36%. In addition to once again having Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, this fourth and final installment of the saga brought new faces to the cast such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman – 82%, We – 95%, Aquaman – 73%), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton – 100%, Mindhunter – 94%), Priyanka Chopra (Isn’t It Romantic -%, White Tiger – 80%) and Neil Patrick Harris (Lost – 92%, How I Met Your Mother – 80%).

Matrix resurrections returned with actors who certainly have the potential to give great performances, and whether you enjoyed their on-screen involvement or not, it’s still hard to imagine fully reconnecting with the story without Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, who brought life to two key characters in the series, Morpheus and Agent Smith. Regarding the absence of Weaving On the film, in a recent interview with Gizmodo, co-writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon revealed that the Smith actor had preliminary talks to return to the Matrix, but it never got anywhere after that. Hemon stated the following:

We wrote some roles, I won’t say which one, but we wrote a character for someone who we thought would play it and then it wasn’t possible. And still, we didn’t change anything radically, but we were imagining this actor in the role. Then it turned out that it was not possible, but we did not change any dialogue with that. So that actor is still embodied in the role.

When in the interview he was asked Hemon If this mysterious character you are talking about was really Agent Smith, the screenwriter revealed that they had talks with an actor who is presumed to be Weaving, but that in the end they failed. Also, previously the same Hugo weaving He spoke about some conflicts of coordination of his schedule with Lana Wachowski that prevented him from being part of the production. It is almost obvious that the expectation was that the original Smith would return to Matrix Resurrections, but due to the aforementioned problems, this could not happen and the paper passed into the hands of Jonathan Groff.

Even though we didn’t have to Weaving like Smith, the original sentiment with which the actor played him was incorporated into the role he inherited Groff. However, the nature of Matrix Resurrections created an opportunity for Groff will link to the role and create his own interpretation of the agent, which is still inspired by the initial representation of Weaving. Furthermore, the writers point out that even if Hugo weaving had returned, it would not necessarily be the same Smith. The words of Hemon were the following:

Because the premise of The Matrix and the new movie is somewhat different, Agent Smith would have been different in some ways, no matter who played it. And Jonathan Groff is amazing in that role. It added a dimension that I couldn’t foresee as we were writing. But there is a greater emotional emotionality in the film and it fits that pattern.

It certainly would have been an amazing thing to have the original Agent Smith back on the big screen, as this would mean a lot to those who were lucky enough to have the opportunity to see the Matrix saga from the beginning in 99. Sad to know that we won’t see Weaving in his legendary role, however the role was left in the hands of a splendid actor who we must give a chance and witness his handling of the character. Matrix Resurrections It is now available in theaters and HBO Max for you to enjoy.

