For many, Matrix Resurrections – 65% is the great disappointment of the season. After many delays due to the global pandemic and changes to the Warner Bros. schedule, the long-awaited belated sequel has finally made its world premiere and on HBO Max. Since its production was announced, fans had many doubts about the story and the low chances of repeating the success of The Matrix – 87%. However, the first trailer moved many, who saw elements of the first installment, but also a narrative that sought to stand on its own. In the end, the result divided critics and audiences alike, with a tepid reception at the global box office.

For years, the Wachowski sisters clarified that they would not make any more Matrix movies because the story was finished and they preferred to focus on other original projects. However, it was recently revealed that Warner intended to revive the saga with or without the help of the directors, but they still could not find the correct story. In the end, Lana Wachowski herself approached the production company with the intention of telling a new story about these characters, an idea that was born after the death of her parents.

In that sense, although many expected that Matrix Resurrections If it was a quality continuation, the director rather sought to propose something totally new, which she did, but not everyone believes that for the better. In addition to all these points to consider about the film, the premiere had everything to lose, as it came a week after Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% and in the United States it premiered simultaneously on HBO Max. Their numbers are proof that nostalgia doesn’t always win.

The war between streaming platforms is very tough and there is much that the viewer simply does not know about the decisions that are made regarding new series, original films and dual premieres. Unlike theatrical releases, these types of services cannot count their millions of dollars in the same way, so the ratings are usually kept secret. Netflix, for example, announces those titles that become the most viewed, but we cannot access all the numbers in its catalog.

HBO Max gladly announced when Duna – 75% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% became the most watched in a few days, but with Matrix Resurrections They have been silent and the answer is obvious: the film has not been successful on the platform, either. According to Samba TV (via Deadline), an independent organization that analyzes ratings and statistics from streaming platforms found data indicating that the film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss was seen on 2.8 million Smart TVs in the United States during its first five days on HBO Max. This information must be taken with care, as it is not an official company report.

However, if these numbers are genuine they are not a surprise at all and show that the public was divided at home as well. If it is compared with the data of other films that were released during 2021 it is observed that Matrix Resurrections didn’t beat Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, which earned $ 3.6 million at the same time, making it the most successful premiere of HBO Max at the time. This can also be compared to the box office result, where Godzilla vs. Kong obtained US $ 48.1 million and Matrix Resurrections reached US $ 22.5 million in its first five days in commercial theaters.

It may be that bad reviews and negative comments from the public alienated those who wanted to see the movie on HBO Max in the safety of their home. With the new variant of Covid, theaters are doing their best to stay afloat, and although the third installment of Spider-Man became a huge success, it is not enough to keep the big chains safe. In the case of Matrix Resurrections We will have to wait at least a month to know if it really is a failure or if it manages to sneak into the list of the 10 most viewed titles on the service.

