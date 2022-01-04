Keanu Reeves returned to the big screen in 2021 through Matrix Resurrections – 65% and fans were delighted to see him in theaters. Although the film did not get the best reviews or the best income, seeing the famous interpreter of Neo in any project has become a topic of interest for users of social networks, and with the latest news they will be delighted. Through The Lad Bible it is reported that the 57-year-old actor donated a good part of his earnings in the film to cancer research, is there something that this young man does not do well?

In Matrix Resurrections, Keanu He returns to play Neo but with some very different touches. Lana Wachowski puts a twist on the plot of the Chosen One that we all know and offers a very different conclusion that has opened the debate among those most loyal to the original trilogy. Although it is not known how much money he earned Keanu For returning to the role of Neo, the news outlet maintains that 70% of his salary went to cancer and the fight that science has had with him for years.

Kim reeves, the sister of Keanu, was diagnosed with leukemia in the early 1990s and was treated for ten years before going into remission, the stage when doctors stopped noticing symptoms of the disease in her body. The actor was with his sister throughout the process and since then he has become a great fighter for the cause, opening a foundation for people suffering from cancer and donating resources for relevant research. Of course Keanu He does not speak openly about the issue to the press.

After numerous notable roles in his younger years, by 1999, Keanu reeves take on the role of Neo / ThomasAnderson in the trilogy that began with The Matrix, the beloved sci-fi film series by the sisters Wachowski. In 2021 he returned for one more delivery and we can say that the story has closed more or less well before the public. Senior managers at Warner Bros. already ensure that there will be no more Matrix sequels in the future.

Among his many interpretations also stands out that of John Wick, the master murderer of the story that began in 2014 with Another Day To Kill – 85% and that has since caused a sensation among the public. The festival of excessive violence, presented by a Keanu reeves Well trained in hand combat and the handling of weapons, he has exercised a surprising enchantment among the actor’s fans. Perhaps the creators of the franchise did not think to go that far with the brand, but the success obtained already assures us a fourth and fifth installment. With its most famous characters, Reeves he has made an incredible fortune.

