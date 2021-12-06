“I still know kung-fu”, he is surprised to discover his Neo skills in the new Matrix Resurrections trailer. More than twenty years have passed since we first met him in the original film and everything seems to indicate that, at some point, he returned to get caught up in the simulation, as the trailer reveals that, once again, he must learn that what he believes to be real is a cruel trap for humanity.

We recommend: The Matrix: Resurrections | The cast talks about the legacy of the franchise

Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix Resurrections is a reboot of the saga that will put aside the events that we saw in the two sequels of the original film. In this new trailer, Neo (Keanu Reeves) reawakens from the capsule in which the machines have him along with most humans in perpetual sleep in a simulation. Their mission quickly becomes personal: find Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The trailer also reveals that Jonathan Groff’s character could be a new version of Agent Smith, one of the antagonists of the virtual world in the past trilogy. Likewise, it seems that Neo more or less remembers some details of the first installment, but, in a scene quite similar to that of that title, he will have to relearn to use his skills and his knowledge of martial arts within the simulation with the help of the new version of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The real challenge of Matrix Resurrections will be, not only to justify the return of these characters, but also to find a way to, essentially, narrate the same story as the original without falling into repetition. After all, it would be a waste to make a Matrix sequel – 87% that, in fact, it was basically the same story. It remains to be seen what way Wachowski finds to reimagine the world he created and the seemingly endless conflict between humanity and machines.

Continue reading; Matrix Resurrections: Massive Movie Spoilers Leaked & It’s Like Nothing We’ve Seen

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matrix Resurrections It will be the last blockbuster of 2021, the year that saw a significant return to cinema after the pandemic. Having this trailer a few weeks before its release is a good sign that, even despite fears of a new wave due to the holiday season and the Omicron variant, studios and distributors are confident that people will go to the movies. If you do, remember to strictly follow the measurements.

This is just the first of two four-part franchises that good old Reeves has in store for us. As you know, this year finished rolling John wick 4, saga about hit men where he plays a deadly hit man. That film will hit theaters next year. Both were originally going to premiere on the same day, May 1 of this year, but the pandemic saw delays in both productions.

Matrix Resurrections is nowhere to be seen. The film will be released on December 22. It will also be the last HBO Max title to be launched simultaneously in theaters and on the platform in the United States and, in the case of Latin America, it will arrive 35 days after its premiere on the streaming site in case they can contain the desire to see it on the big screen. One way or another, they will be able to wake up from the simulation alongside Neo very soon.

You may also be interested in: The Matrix: Resurrections | Official synopsis of the film reveals that it will be a direct continuation of The Matrix