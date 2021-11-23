2021 is far from over. To close with a flourish, Warner Bros saved the Matrix Resurrections for Christmas. The sequel, directed by Lana Wachowski, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will be a direct continuation of the original. Yet despite countless late sequels, remakes and reboots, the production’s writer promises that we’ve never seen anything like it and that it will change the way we think about action movies.

In an interview with To Vima newspaper (via IndieWire), the screenwriter David mitchell, who co-wrote Matrix Resurrections next to the filmmaker Lana WachowskiHe explained that he has already seen the film. While he can’t say exactly what happens in the movie, he says one thing fans can expect is that it subverts the rules of what a blockbuster is and that it has achieved achievements that no other action film has before.

I saw the movie in September in Berlin. It’s really good. I can’t tell you what this film is about, but I can explain what it is not. Certainly, it is not just another sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix that preceded it in an ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and rare creation. It also accomplishes a couple of things that we haven’t seen in other action movies, in the sense that it subverts the blockbuster rules.

Details about the plot of Matrix Resurrections are yet to be revealed. Although we have already seen a first preview, the trailer really seems to put Neo (Keanu Reeves), in the same place as the original: as one more person who does not know being trapped in a simulation. It has been confirmed that the film will be a direct sequel to the original and will leave the other two out of canon. Which could suggest that something happens and the hero is trapped by the machines again.

Given the science fiction and philosophy themes of the original, it wouldn’t be surprising if Wachowski found a way to explain the return of the original characters, new versions of some already known ones, and the existence of the simulation. Much has been said, particularly from the cast, about the director’s impressive technical effort to develop new ways to shoot the action sequences.

The original film is remembered for its advanced special effects, fight choreography, and, obviously, the style of the sisters who directed it. In addition to Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the Mexican Eréndira Ibarra are part of the stellar cast of this new installment, which, along with Spider-Man: Sin Camino A Casa, promises a quite December busy for the box office and action movie fans.

It will be necessary to see if Matrix Resurrections exceeds or equals the impact of the original. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters in Mexico for Christmas week. In the United States, it will launch simultaneously on HBO Max on December 22. In case you want to catch up with the saga, the trilogy is available on that same platform and there is still time to do so.

