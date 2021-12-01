In 1999, shortly before the beginning of the new century, audiences were shocked by the premiere of Matrix – 87%, a film written and directed by the Wachowski sisters that marked an entire generation and inspired all kinds of conspiracy theories. The epic science fiction saga consisted of three films, which were not so well received by critics and audiences in their time, although over the years they have established themselves as cult classics. Now, more than 20 years after the premiere of the first installment, fans are looking forward to the arrival of the fourth, and keep their fingers crossed in the hope that it is not going to be an absolute disappointment, Matrix Resurrections.

Warner Bros. has released today a new trailer titled “Deja Vú”, which reveals scenes from previous Matrix installments interspersed with scenes from Matrix Resurrections. We see several characters who will no longer be in the fourth film, such as Agent Smith played by Hugo Weaving, and Morpheus by Laurence Fishburne, along with some of the new members of the cast. In addition, it has confirmed on Twitter that ticket sales will begin on Monday, December 6 at 9 AM Pacific Time. You can check out the epic new video below, and the tweet below:

In the main roles we again have Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively, and among the new additions are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci, among others. Only Lana Wachowski is back in the direction, while Lilly Wachowski stayed on the sidelines because she was busy on another project.

The first installment of Matrix It was about a hacker, Neo, who is contacted by Trinity and Morpheus, charged with revealing that the reality in which he lives is only a simulation created by machines. Upon leaving this, he finds himself in a post-apocalyptic world, destroyed by the artificial intelligence that the human created, and he is made known that he is “The Chosen One”, a being whose return was prophesied, and who had the power to control the Matrix. On the second tape, Matrix Reloaded – 73%, it is discovered that the prophecy and the chosen ones were part of a cycle that was already controlled by the machines, and kept the human race in balance within the simulation, but Neo decides to break the cycle.

The Matrix: Revolutions – 36% was the last feature film in the series, released in 2003, just a few months after the release of matrix Reloaded, and the critics did not have words of praise towards that conclusion. To date, the first is the best reviewed and the one that continues to be a benchmark in science fiction.

Because Matrix Resurrections it will have a simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max, it may not be able to break box office records as it might have done in the pre-Covid-19 season; However, we can not be sure that it does not achieve a good collection, since Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% had a simultaneous release and grossed US $ 467.8 million worldwide.

In his time, Matrix grossed US $ 171.4 million at the local box office (United States and Canada) and US $ 292 million at the international box office, for a total of US $ 463.5 million; the sequel, matrix Reloaded, grossed US $ 281.5 million at the local box office and $ 457.8 million at the international box office, for a total of US $ 739.4 million worldwide. Finally, Matrix Revolutions grossed US $ 139.3 million at the local box office and US $ 288 million at the international box office, for a total of US $ 427.3 million globally.

