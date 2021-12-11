There are many great action heroines. Although in recent years we have tried to be more aware that we have to give all kinds of roles to women in our stories, there are female characters in cinema that are unforgettable. One of them is undoubtedly Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) from the saga that started the Matrix – 87%. In the new film, his legacy is revised and for actress Eréndira Ibarra, who joins the franchise in the new installment, his contribution has always been to break with patriarchal roles.

During a press conference on Matrix Resurrections, Eréndira ibarra, a Mexican actress who plays Lexy, a new character, spoke about the importance of the role of Trinity. We asked him about the legacy of that role since hers is one that, within the film’s history, has a deep affection for the iconic hacker who helped bring Neo out of the simulation so many years ago:

The path Triny took to liberation is the path that inspired Lexy to wake up. In the matrix I feel that Lexy lived through many levels of oppression and pain that in the lives of women and diverse people we are told ‘that’s how it is, that’s how it has to be, women’s lives are like that and you have it. to live ‘. And suddenly you realize that no, the world is not like that. You can make the world the way you want, you can break with that programming, you can deconstruct those ideas, but if it hadn’t been for Trinity’s way, Lexy would never have been able to wake up.

Lexy is part of a new team of rebels who, from the real world, try to understand what happened to Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity after the salvation of Zion at the end of the third installment. In Matrix Resurrections, both characters are back and it is still unclear how this happens since they both died during the outcome of the original trilogy.

It’s no surprise that Trinity holds that importance to new female movie characters. After all, from the first sequence of the original Matrix, she makes an impact, not only because of her great fighting skills, and her iconic kick, but because of the arc she has in the next two films, in which her romance with Neo gives way to the collapse of the simulation system and her The ability to love her is what makes him different from his predecessors, who ended up recharging virtual reality.

The advances have suggested that Trinity will be a key piece for this new adventure in which Neo will have to wake up again from the simulation and find his beloved. Obviously, since it’s a highly anticipated sequel, they’ve been deliberately cautious not to reveal too much. What we can infer from Ibarra’s statement is that perhaps the character of Moss is more special than we think.

Matrix Resurrections will be the last blockbuster of 2021. The film hits theaters on December 22 and will also be the last, as far as is known, to arrive 35 days later on HBO Max, a platform whose US version will also be available from there. launch day as part of the controversial hybrid launch strategy.

