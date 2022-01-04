Matrix Resurrecciones – 65% did not have the expected reception, neither at the box office nor with the audience. Critics were divided with the vast majority considering it an unnecessary sequel, while fans of the original installments accused it of trying to repeat the same pattern without novelty or success. In the end, the new wave in the global pandemic and the outright success of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% in commercial theaters were important reasons to consider this film as one of the great disappointments of 2021. However, as is common with these types of titles, it seems that the project could find new life in other formats, including streaming services.

During the pandemic, HBO Max did its best to become one of the most competitive platforms in the saturated market by turning to dual premieres. Unlike Disney +, which came to charge extra for these releases, HBO Max decided to follow a plan that would allow films to go through theaters, but also to reach the homes of hundreds of people who followed health protocols. Starting this year, and hoping that the outlook improves in every way, the company has decided that its titles will hit theaters exclusively, but will have a faster streaming premiere than in previous years.

Thanks to this momentum, as the brand avoided internal conflicts, HBO Max quickly established itself with films such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. This is where Matrix Resurrections you could get better results. Although a few days ago it was confirmed that the film directed by Lana Wachowski had not managed to overcome the numbers of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% on the platform, now new information clarifies that although this is true, its results have been better than other titles.

According to information from Business Insider, which has official company numbers, the film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reached 2.8 million households, surpassing Duna – 75% that managed to reach 1.9, with a box office of US $ 395.5 million; and tying with The Suicide Squad – 91% James Gunn. Matrix Resurrections It has a worldwide box office of US $ 69.8 million although it is still in theaters and it is not its final figure.

What’s interesting is that audiences did seem interested in the late sequel, but didn’t want to pay for a movie ticket. The figures that Matrix Resurrections obtained on HBO Max were given in its first 5 days of release and you have to consider that it also became the most pirated movie of these days. Various factors come in here such as criticism, people’s comments, and changing expectations. Many people who did want to see the movie simply found a way to do it cheaper or even totally free.

Warner has already clarified that for now there are no plans to continue with the franchise, which the director had already said a long time ago. Matrix Resurrections has a lot of references and criticisms to how the original installment was over-analyzed and how fan expectations just can’t be met. The producer planned to continue the saga with or without the Wachowski sisters, but it was Lana who stepped forward to work on a story that, although it is perceived as a new beginning, does close the narrative arc of the protagonists.

In time it will be known if Matrix Resurrections find a good place among fans and audiences who may not have cheered up the first time. For now, the numbers it obtained on HBO Max leave it as the fourth best premiere on the platform. Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% came in second, reaching 3.6 million households, leaving Mortal Kombat as an unexpected winner – 74%, a film that hopes to start a trilogy and that achieved a result of 3.8 views.

