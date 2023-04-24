Matsumoto will blow your mind in this captivating cosplay

Rangiku Matsumoto is one of the most acclaimed waifus in the anime world, I feel like one of the most interesting characters in Bleach, which is why many cosplayers have dressed up as her.

Bleach is a series written and illustrated by Tite Kubo that narrates the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a 15-year-old teenager who accidentally absorbs the powers of a shinigami, who is the Japanese personification of the God of death called Rukia Kuchiki. It was first published in Japan in 2001 and aired on television starting in 2004.

Once Ichigo obtains these abilities, he is forced to guide good souls after death and defend them from hollows, evil spirits that try to devour them.

In Bleach, one of the characters is Matsumoto, who belongs to the shinigami race and holds the position of Lieutenant of the 10th division. She is an attractive woman with long wavy, copper-blonde hair in the anime version, blue eyes, but her most striking physical feature is her pronounced chest.

Matsumoto’s captivating cosplay

It was the Brazilian model Alina Becker, with almost a million followers on Instagram, who made the sexiest and most daring cosplay of Matsumoto, in which we can clearly see his attributes.

“Today is a beautiful day to post this hot lady and warm yourself up a bit. By the way, Matsumoto reminds me a lot of Tsunade. Who would you choose?” Alina wrote in the post, comparing Bleach’s character to Naruto’s medical ninja, clearly because of her breasts.

The content creator shows her most sensual side with the remembered black kimono with a white ribbon from Matsumoto, the pink bands and the adjustment at the height of the waist. There is no doubt that the resemblance is more than interesting, especially because of her outfit and physique.