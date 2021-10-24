The champion of the Masters, Hideki Matsuyama, certified this Sunday his victory in the Zozo Championship of the PGA Tour. The Japanese, who thus adds his first title in his country, achieved a five-stroke advantage over his direct rivals in the end.

In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament moved to California due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Matsuyama finished with 65 hits and a total of 15 under 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh victory on the PGA Tour.

When asked when he thought he had won the home tournament, Matsuyama said through an interpreter: “I am so happy to be able to do it. Also, in 2019 Tiger won the Masters and then won the Zozo Championship so I’m glad I can emulate that too“.

Americans Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale tied for second at 10 under par.. Tringale was behind Matsuyama by two strokes going to the 18th hole, but the Japanese player’s eagle and the American’s bogey made it a five-shot cushion.

“I needed to take a couple of risks and unfortunately it didn’t work out, but I played 16 really good holes and yeah, that was the day,” Tringale said.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a final round of 69 and finished 10 strokes behind Matsuyama. Tokyo Olympics champion Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was on par in the tournament, while Rickie Fowler had his second straight 71 and finished 3 more.

“It wasn’t the same experience, I didn’t play that well, but I enjoyed being here despite the lockdown and the COVID rules,” Schauffele said. “I saw some of my family members here, which was really cool. I have a great opportunity to see them, so that was a brilliant moment for me.”

The PGA Tour’s only stop in swing Asia has attracted just three of the top 20 players in the world rankings.

Final General of the Zozo Championship

-fifteen Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 64 68 68 65

-10 Brendan Steele (USA) 66 68 70 66

Cameron Tringale (USA) 67 66 68 69

-6 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 68 69 67

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 70 66 68 70

Matt Wallace (England) 65 69 70 70

-5 Keegan Bradley (USA) 70 71 69 65

Tommy Fleetwood (England) 67 68 70 70

Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 66 67 70

Lanto Griffin (USA) 69 67 73 66

Takumi Kanaya (Japan) 71 70 68 66

Luke List (USA) 69 69 70 67

Collin Morikawa (USA) 71 68 67 69