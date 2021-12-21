Matt Reeves continues to finalize the final cut of The Batman, the new Dark Knight movie that will hit theaters in March.

The latest approach to the dark hero of DC promises to present a vision never seen before of the character and that, as revealed by its director, among his influences has the very Kurt Cobain, the late leader of Nirvana.

During an interview with Empire, as part of the special that the magazine dedicates to the film in its latest issue, the director discussed the process of developing the script for The Batman.

“When I write, I listen to music, and while I was developing the first act I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana. That’s when it occurred to me that, instead of turning Bruce Wayne into the version of the playboy we’ve seen before, there is also another in which he went through a great tragedy and became a hermit, “Reeves said of his vision of the character.

“So, I began to develop this connection with the film ‘Last Days’ by Gus Van Sant and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain that is in that sort of ruined mansion,” said the director. To embody this particular adaptation of the character, Reeves turned to Robert Pattison who was impressed by his performance in the 2017 crime film Good Time.

“In that movie I could really feel his vulnerability and despair, but I could also feel his strength. I thought it was a great combination. He has that something of Kurt Cobain where he looks like a rock star, but at the same time he could be a hermit ”concluded the director who explains why he chose ‘Something In The Way’ as the song that sounded in the first previews of the film.

It should be remembered that Cobain was, in addition to the undisputed leader of Nirvana, the king of the grunge scene, an icon of the so-called, Generation X and to this day, he is considered one of the most significant and influential rock musicians in history.

On this version of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Pattison himself recognized Empire as not someone who responds to the typical image of the rich heir who likes frivolous social life. “Absolutely. He’s building a bunch of gadgets and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he has lost his mind! ”Said the protagonist of The Batman.

“He has been out on the streets every night for two years, he is beaten and shot, stabbed and burned, and it shows. There is a bullet grazing the hood, right at the beginning. I don’t think it has been done before ”, he highlighted about his character.

Along with Pattinson, they complete the cast of The Batman, which will hit theaters on March 4 of next year, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrel as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano as Riddle.

With information from However