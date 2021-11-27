Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Milestone, one of the leading racing game developers has released a new trailer that reveals one of the most anticipated additions to the lineup of vehicles in Hot Wheels Unleashed™, the 1:64 scale replica of the legendary “Cadillac Seville by Gucci”. Starting today, all users who connect to Hot Wheels Unleashed ™ will find the new car in their collection, free of charge on all platforms.

The miniature vehicle, which in its physical format arises as a result of the collaboration between the Firm and Hot Wheels Unleashed ™, recreates the paradigmatic expression of the style of the late 1970s and as a testimony to the advanced thinking of the house that was the original car. The recent issue of Mattel Creations to celebrate the Firm’s centenary was in high demand by car enthusiasts and fans of limited edition miniature fashion and vehicle that sold out almost instantly.

You can see the trailer of the announcement in the following link.

As the # 1 selling toy worldwide, Hot Wheels is the world leader in the toy vehicle category. For the past fifty years, Hot Wheels has proven its influence on automotive culture with legendary design and epic performance. Today, Hot Wheels has grown into a global franchise of power franchise, with live and virtual events on almost every continent, highly demanded consumer products and world-class collaborations, with a number one content channel on YouTube and much more. As 16.5 Hot Wheels are sold per second with more than 8 billion cars to date, the brand continues to expand its presence in digital games, successfully on mobile, console and PC platforms.

Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the iconic mini toy vehicles. The playstyle includes adrenaline-pumping races, a wide selection of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and unique characteristics, which players can customize with different skins and amazing tracks, set in places of everyday life, with special stages and interactive objects. . The game also features a revolutionary track editor that allows players to create unique and customizable tracks in any gaming environment and share them with the gaming community.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, the new action-packed arcade-style racing game, is out now on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.