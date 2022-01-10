01/10/2022

On at 08:14 CET

Drafting T21

Antimatter and matter respond to gravity in the same way. They even fall with the same acceleration in the absence of frictional forces, CERN has discovered in its antimatter factory. These measurements could lead to new physics.

An experiment carried out at the Geneva-based European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has found that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as matter.

This evidence was confirmed by precise measurements made in the movements of the antiprotons and protons, two particles that represent the matter-antimatter duality: the antiproton is the antiparticle of the proton.

The measurements also provide the best confirmation yet that the antiproton conforms to certain aspects of the Standard Model of particle physics, as reported in a statement from Japan’s Riken Institute.

Matter and antimatter create some of the most interesting problems in physics today, explains the journal PhysicWorld.

Equivalents, but & mldr;

Matter and antimatter are essentially equivalent, except that when a particle has a positive charge, its antiparticle has a negative charge. In other respects, they seem equivalent.

However, one of the great mysteries of physics today is that, although they seem equivalent, the universe is apparently composed of matter, with very little antimatter.

Ever since the existence of antimatter was theorized in 1928 by the English physicist Paul Dirac, scientists have been trying to find something different between the two, which could explain why we exist.

As part of this search, they have explored whether matter and antimatter interact similarly with gravity, or whether antimatter experiences gravity in a different way than matter, which would violate the equivalence principle of Einstein.

Proof of the weak equivalence principle | RIKEN.

Same answer

Matter is made up of baryons and leptons, like protons and electrons. According to the Standard Model, each of these particles has a corresponding antiparticle with identical mass, but opposite charge.

Like protons and electrons, these antiparticles can combine to produce antimatter, something that CERN achieves in its own facility called the “Antimatter Factory”.

The experiment conducted at CERN was developed through the international BASE collaboration and involved trapping antiprotons and negative hydrogen ions using electric and magnetic fields.

The BASE experiment at CERN aims to measure the magnetic moment of the antiproton with very high precision, in order to be able to compare it with the magnetic moment of the proton.

This experiment showed, within strict limits, that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as matter.

Direct test

This result represents the most accurate direct proof of a fundamental symmetry between matter and antimatter, performed with particles made of three quarks, known as baryons, and their antiparticles, according to the researchers.

The experiment also tested the weak equivalence principle, which is a consequence of Einstein’s theories of relativity.

This principle says that the behavior of an object in a gravitational field is independent of its intrinsic properties, including its mass, in the absence of frictional forces.

A familiar example of this principle is that, in a vacuum, a pen and a hammer fall freely with the same acceleration.

Identical acceleration

Keep in mind, however, that the Earth’s orbit around the Sun is elliptical, so gravity changes slightly over the course of a year. The authors of this research found that both the proton and antiproton frequencies register this slight variation in gravity.

The team thus confirmed that the weak equivalence principle applies to both antimatter and matter, so the gravitational acceleration of matter and antimatter is identical.

The researchers note that, although BASE did not drop antimatter directly into the Earth’s gravitational field, its measurement of the influence of gravity on an antimatter particle is conceptually very similar, indicating that there is no anomalous interaction between the antimatter and gravity.

Stefan Ulmer, director of this complex research, says that these measurements could lead to new physics.

Looking ahead, other experiments at CERN plan to test the weak equivalence principle by observing antimatter in free fall.

Reference

A 16-parts-per-trillion measurement of the antiproton-to-proton charge – mass ratio. MJ Borchert et al. Nature 601, 53-57 (2022). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04203-w