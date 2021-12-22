Several years ago, before Warner Bros. opted for Zack Snyder to take over Superman’s reboot, Man of Steel – 55%, director Matthew Vaughn, known for hits like Kick-Ass: A Superhero Without Superpowers – 76%, X-Men: First Class – 87% and Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74%, wanted to make a Superman movie much happier than the one we got in 2013, and now in the middle of 2021 they are still thinking about that idea.

Vaughn is currently promoting King’s man: The Origin – 45%, a prequel to his spy saga. Kingsman, and in an interview with The Wrap, the filmmaker spoke about Henry Cavill, the actor who has given life to Superman in recent years, and whom he met during the filming of the film Argylle. Despite the fact that we have not heard from his return in another film (or series), Cavill remains in the hearts of fans, and Vaughn believes that the actor could return with more color and joy (via Movie Web):

I just worked with Henry Cavill, who was lovely, at Argylle, and he’s amazing at that. I still think there is room for a new Superman movie, but a real Superman movie. A colorful and fun Superman movie. Not a dark one.

Then he reaffirmed his love for the version of Superman: The Movie – 93%, directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeve:

I think it was a mistake to put the Batman vibe in Superman’s world. I just think they are different, they cannot be related in any way, in my opinion. It should be fun. I mean, look, Batman: The Dark Knight was obviously different, it made sense and it was brilliant, as a movie and as a comic. But Superman was always … I loved the movie of [Richard] Donner Superman, and I think Wonder Woman worked because, I think, Wonder Woman was basically remaking Superman [de Donner] in a strange way. Yes, I love Superman.

The Superman of Henry cavill It may be divisive, but it has many, many fans who from time to time trend the hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman, and who are willing to see it on the screen again. At the moment there are only rumors of his potential return in one of the Black Adam sequels, but nothing has been confirmed yet. It’s also believed that he could return in the remote event that Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels are approved – 82%, but so far there are no signs that it will happen.

For his part, the actor has declared that he really wants to continue playing the superhero, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter he stated that some of the scenes he recorded for Zod’s death in The Man of Steel were discarded and were more emotional:

I still have a lot of stories to do as Superman, and I would love the opportunity. Zod’s murder gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward is something I don’t think was originally in the script, but he wanted to show the pain he was going through. I did much more emotional scenes that were not chosen; there were tears. He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. That is the choice he made at the time, and he will never do it again.

And once again he reaffirmed that he is more than willing to come back and offer fans the version of a more mature Superman:

There is an opportunity to grow after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as a profound divine being, seemingly invulnerable, but with real feelings inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’

