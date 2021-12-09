12/09/2021 at 17:53 CET

Artur Lopez

In football, as in the world of sports, it is important to know how to lose. But it must also be earned with elegance and respect. However, the coach of the Red Bull Salzburg, Matthis Jaissle was overcome with euphoria and called the Spaniards an “asshole” during a harangue in the locker room. The Austrian team had won the ticket to the last 16 of the Champions League after their victory against Sevilla by the minimum at Red Bull Arena.

A lone goal by Noah Okafor was enough for the energy drink brand’s team to condemn the people of Seville to the Europa League, where ironically the Julen Lopetegui team has lived their best nights. The expulsion of Joan Jordán in the 65th minute conditioned the Andalusians, without one of their key pieces in the engine room.

Once the match was over, one of the Salzburg footballers posted a video showing the entire dressing room gathered, celebrating the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Matthis Jaissle encouraged the squad vehemently, to the point that euphoria played a trick on him and he disrespected his rival: “against the assholes of the Spaniards.”

The Austrian team had to show their face on Twitter and apologize for what happened: “Today we played against a strong opponent who has behaved in a sporting way, and against whom we we sincerely apologize for these inappropriate words “, the message reads, which ends with “Excuse me!” in Spanish. The club also posted the video of the celebration of the squad and coaching staff after the match, but removed the fragment of the insult from the images.