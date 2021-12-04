Mauricio Ochmann presumes that he will spend Christmas with his partner

The famous actor Mauricio Ochmann has recently announced that he will spend the first Christmas season with his new girlfriend, something that has undoubtedly surprised many of his followers.

And it is that in days gone by, Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola they showed off their first Christmas tree as a couple.

As you may recall, Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn derbez They maintained one of the most acclaimed relationships in show business, however, both put an end to their relationship, leaving this stage aside.

And while their daughter Kailani still holds them together, the famous actors Mexicans have sought to make their lives separately.

In that sense, we let you know that the beautiful model Aislin Derbez introduced her new boyfriend, so Ochmann has taken the opportunity to show the status of their relationship.

As you can see, the Christmas season is coming, and with it all the celebrities begin to show off their decorations, including their Christmas tree.

It was through his official Instagram account that Ochmann shared a photograph with his first Christmas tree as a couple.

Although it was not finished yet, in the story he shared on his account we could see the process of the decoration.

On the other hand, after Aislinn’s confession, as expected, Mauricio Ochmann reacted and the only way in which the “El chema” actor expressed himself was through a publication with his daughter Kai.

And it is that apparently the famous has not dared to mention direct words about Aislinn’s relationship.

The truth is that the actress from the house of flowers seems to be more than full and happy with her new relationship, since in her social networks she shares images and stories in which she is very romantic.

Yes, it is worth falling in love again and opening your heart and getting into romanticism … but enough of measuring the success of a relationship by “how long it lasts” and those kind of nonsensical social paradigms with which we grew up, “said Aislin when introducing her new boyfriend.

Undoubtedly, this news of their romance surprised his millions of followers enough, however, everyone is happy, because finally a new opportunity in love is given, after having grown emotionally after his marriage break with the famous television actor .