Mauricio Ochmann Ready to marry Paulina Burrola?

Recently, the famous actor Mauricio Ochmann was questioned by the press about his plans to wedding with Paulina Burrola, because even the actor announced that it is a formal relationship.

That’s right, actor Mauricio Ochmann was approached by the media and questioned about his plans with his new girlfriend Paulina BurrolaSince, since he began a romance with the model, he has made it clear that he looks quite in love with the 30-year-old presenter.

The famous man had the opportunity to talk about how his daughter’s reaction has been with his and his romantic relationship. Romance by Aislinn Derbez when we have the information.

However, what caused a stir is that they asked him if he has wedding plans with the beautiful model.

Previously, we let you know that the actor spent the first Christmas season with Paulina Burrola.

Through social networks they shared some photos of how they decorated their first Christmas tree as a couple.

This is how the actor commented that he is happy with the courtship, however, he made it clear that in a matter of a wedding it will be later.

However, it is worth mentioning that this was said with a laugh, since we remember that the famous one separated from Aislinn whom he married in 2016, but after some time together they decided to put an end to their marriage.

On the other hand, he commented that the well-being of his little girl is important to him and he assured that they are a very close family and will always seek the best for his daughter, who is aware of everything and that for her the important thing is to see her father already your mom happy.

In addition, the actor commented on what his 2022 New Year’s resolutions are and said to follow a system of good habits, but there are also dreams, goals and everything.

At the moment the actor has focused on enjoying his new romance with the model Paulina, this can be seen in the photos he shares on his official Instagram account.

In case you still don’t know, the actor’s girlfriend is called Paulina Burrola Morales, she is a model and television host, who rose to fame when she participated in a beauty pageant, represented the state of Sonora in Nuestra Belleza 2011.

However, it was in 2021 when she caused quite a stir after her romance with the famous became known.

Since the actor Mauricio Ochmann showed off his new girlfriend on social networks, he has received emotional comments from his followers, while other users hoped that he and Derbez would give each other a new opportunity in love, however, both are focused in his new romances.