10/27/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

Artur Lopez

After the succession of stumbling Manchester United In recent weeks, and more after the harsh correction against Liverpool, the English team seriously considered the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as a coach. Since Monday morning there have been names of technicians in a hypothetical casting of the ‘red devils’. The last to ring has been Mauricio Pochettino, the current technician of the almighty Paris Saint-Germain.

According to English media, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane they started on pole for the position on the bench. Without the confidence of the squad, the options for Solksjaer’s continuity as United manager were fading. However, the support of the very Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the most respected voices within the club, would have given the former Norwegian player one last chance on the Old Trafford bench.

With this, the life granted to Solksjaer, who will remain in office until the game against Tottenham, seems not to take shape because another name has come to the fore, that of Mauricio Pochettino. The interest comes from the side of the English club, because Pochettino has at his disposal one of the best squads in the world in Paris, along with his idol and countryman Leo Messi.

The signing of Pochettino by the ‘red devils’, unlikely

Some unexpected setbacks the defeat against Rennes in Ligue 1, or the recent draw against Marseille placed the Argentine coach in the eye of criticism for the inconsistent play of PSG, but nothing is further from the truth. Pochettino has a contract in force until 2023, and little reason to disembark in a sportingly unstable club like Manchester United.