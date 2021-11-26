11/26/2021 at 7:37 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Pedro Rodríguez has wisely switched sides. The incorporation of the Spanish winger to Lazio, which shares the Olympic Stadium with Roma, has relaunched his career. In this beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, he has become the faithful partner of Ciro Immobile in the ‘sky blue’ front. The last successful performance of the exazulgrana attacker took place in the Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, which ended with a 0 to 3 with the seal of the winger.

Pedro’s figures support it, with four goals and two assists in 13 Calcio games, which place him as Lazio’s second top scorer in Serie A. For his part, Maurizio Sarri is delighted with the brilliant performances of the Spanish footballer: “He’s a phenomenal player, when he has these nights he can change the game.” The coach of the Roma team praised the winger after his goal against Lokomotiv, coming in for refreshment in the second half to replace Felipe Anderson.

The proofs of the veteran Italian strategist’s confidence in the 34-year-old are his nearly 1,000 minutes in the Italian League. In addition, Pedro has helped his team in all Europa League games, with two starts and three substitutions. The ‘celestial’ team will face the last day of the European competition in second place in group E, against Galatasaray, the leader that leads the Italians by three points.

Pedro can boast of having lived through the most glorious years of Barça, having raised two triplets and saying goodbye through the front door. The canary scored 5-4 against Sevilla in the 2015 European Super Cup, a historic match that closed the winger’s career at Can Barça, with two triplets raised.