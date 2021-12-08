That the defeat before a favorite does not make you not notice the things that you have done wrong. In this case, very bad. Although there are other factors. It is what should stay in the head of the Mavericks after the game perpetrated against the Nets at home.. One of the candidates to win the title was making his annual visit to Dallas and the Texan team threw away a precious opportunity to beat them and, incidentally, fix other evils on which they have been counting. They are on a very bad streak, they have only won twice in the last ten games, and it is normal for the fans to start worrying. This one was on track for Kidd’s and ended up on Nash’s side.

Brooklyn rallied in the fourth quarter to clinch the win by 99-102. The visiting part in that last heat was 13-27. The locals did not score a basket in play in the last 3:51 minutes.

For the Mavericks it was already going to be a difficult night, but as the game progressed it seemed that it was going to take a back seat. Porzingis and Hardaway were doubtful and Doncic was seen limping his ankle, assuring after the defeat that it still hurts.. It is one of the explanations for this lousy streak that expels Texans from privileged positions in the West, but it is not the only thing. The team was once again a crusher of good positions to shoot from the outside, being those thirteen points in twelve minutes the final proof that they are not getting the shots that have to enter them. These clever Durant and Harden Nets took advantage of it.

Who would have signed that 9/46 in the whole game and 1/12 of the last quarter from the line of three seeing how the Mavericks were given the first half: by closing the opening quarter they opened the gap with the last two shots, two hits by Dorian Finney-Smith from long range, and at the end of the second round Luka Doncic lifted the spectators from their seats with a dash shot almost thirty feet from the basket. There was wood not only for a good game, but also at night to enjoy with the outside shots. It is a drag on these Mavericks, it is logical that everyone who enters is enjoyed. The distance, in addition, was twelve (62-50) after that mentioned Slovenian launch. Luka was a good mirror of his team: glossy statistics (28 + 6 + 9) but with too much waste in the shots (9/21) and, in addition, absorbing bad character before the decisions of the referees or the opponents’ piques. And that the locals endured. It was not until the end when they fell, but what a blow. Two shots from Durant and another two from Harden and Mills put the Nets within three with eight minutes to go. There they were fast. A duel between Doncic and Mills that will sound like those who saw the Olympic Games last summer ended in that desert that was the last 3:51 for Dallas: only Porzingis scored points and it was two from the personal. Durant scored on Finney-Smith’s face to put the three away that ended it all and Doncic and Hardaway both missed trying to carry the appointment into overtime. Too hard an ending if we measure the local total.