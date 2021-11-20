There are few things worse in the current NBA than having two games in a row in Phoenix. But one is to have two games in a row in Phoenix without your franchise player. The Mavericks returned to face but lost again (112-104) against the Suns that after an initial skid (1-3 in four games) they have linked eleven wins in a row: they are 12-3 and they are the only one who, right now, keeps up with the Warriors in the West. The Mavs remain at 9-6 and now have another two games against the same rival, also away and this time against the Clippers, their executioner in the last two playoffs. We will see if Doncic is available or if it is still low (sprained ankle that has also touched his knee).

The Mavs went to the exchange of blows in the first half (55-51) led by Kristaps Porzingis and with good minutes from Brunson, Hardaway Jr and Finney-Smith. They sent in the third quarter, a stretch of losses and many errors from the Suns, but they sank later, in the last quarter: 24-6 in almost 8 minutes and a 79-84 that had cost a lot to amass turned into a definitive 103-90. Devin Booker had woken up (6 points in the first half, 13 in the second) and he was leaving a few minutes of Chris Paul’s master lesson: 18 points, 5 rebounds and 14 assists. It is already the third in history with more games of at least 10 assists (521). Ahead only has John Stockton (863) and Jason Kidd (569), precisely the coach of some Mavs who ended up without answers before the appearance of the lethal backcourt of the Suns, supported before by the work of Ayton (17 rebounds) and the Mikal Bridges points: 19 without failure (7/7) but 17 in the first half to avoid evils greater than his own.

Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Brunson 18 with 10 assists, Hardaway 19 and Finney-Smith 12. Kidd tested ultra-small quintets, with few useful players in the inside rotation and no Doncic. And his team held up well for three quarters. But he sank in the end against an absolutely launched rival. In the elite of the League.

The Warriors win without Curry and without Green

A good win. That the Warriors (now 14-2) win in Detroit (4-11 despite their better feelings in recent games) does not seem like a triumph of much merit, and less if it is in trouble (102-105) and after final triples failed by the locals (Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson) to change the outcome. But if you look at the circumstances, it was a karat victory for the Bay men, who won without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter. Those who had to take the step forward, gave it: 27 points from Andrew Wiggins and 32 with 7 rebounds from Jordan Poole who played, above all, a fantastic first half. The rest was put by Toscano-Anderson, Payton II, Looney and a Bjelica who scored 14 points and grabbed 8 rebounds off the bench.

The Pistons were close to coming back from 16 points in the fourth quarter (70-86), but they fell behind. Cade Cunningham shone again, a number 1 in the draft who shows every night that he has everything to be a special player: 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Grant had 19 points and Jackson 27 with 5 triples. But the other young people, those who are not Cade, contributed little: 7 points and 3/14 in Bey shots, 2 Stewart points, 3 Hayes …

The Clippers disappear in New Orleans

The Pelicans already have three victories, and also the third came with a very good feeling after coming back 20 points to some Clippers who played a dumpy second half: 51-26, only 26 points for a 94-81 final. A complete disappearance of a team that had just lost to the Grizzlies and is now 9-7. Paul George stayed at 19 points with 8/26 shooting (1/6 in the fourth quarter). Reggie Jackson signed a 2/12, Kennard another 2/12 … nothing went right after a formidable start (16-36) against an opponent trying to stop being one of the worst teams in the NBA (now 3-14) while wait for definitive news on Zion Williamson. Jonas Valanciunas posted a brilliant 5/9 on 3s for 26 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Ingram finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists and Josh Hart and Kira Lewis did the rest in one of the few happy nights the Pelicans have had all season. We will see if it works for them.

Kings hit a new low point

Between chants calling for the removal of the coach (‘fire Luke Walton’) in a stands with many empty seats, the Kings lost with resounding (89-108) and in a very long night against the Raptors, who took advantage of a path that went downhill as soon as they pressed a little: 27-21 at 1:30 by the end of the first quarter, 18-42 for the rest of the first half. Siakam (32 points and 8 rebounds) and Trent Jr (23 points) were the best on a bad day for rookie Scottie Barnes (2 points, 1/8 shooting). The Raptors, who have lost Anunoby through injury, are 8-9. The Kings are 6-10 with six losses in seven games, nothing to hold on to and an obvious sense of disconnect between Walton and a locker room. in which everyone is below their level. Especially the franchise player, De’Aaron Fox (17 points, 3 assists). Neither are Haliburton or a Hield who stayed at 3/12 in triples. The season once again threatens ruin for a team that has not played in the playoffs since 2006.

