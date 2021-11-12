11/12/2021 at 4:36 PM CET

To the World Cup leader Max verstappen He doesn’t like the experimental sprint qualifying race format that F1 has tried this year at Silverstone and Monza and will repeat this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutchman has had no luck in events with this format, as after the rehearsal in Great Britain and Italy he ended up with two accidents in Sunday’s long race. Upon his arrival at the Interlagos circuit, the Red Bull driver was openly critical.

“The moment of emotion always comes at the start, because then what you do is hold the tire to the end, especially the riders ahead. It doesn’t matter what circuit you’re on, “Max ironized.”If people like excitementWhy not do two outings in one weekend? I like the traditional more, and if you are in matched cars competing naturally, you don’t need to change anything, “he said.

Despite his protesting tone, Verstappen is focused on his goal, which is to achieve his first world title: “How many times do you have the opportunity to take the 1? It’s good for merchandising, as we all know, so it’s smart to do it“, he pointed out when they pointed to him for the choice of number in case of being proclaimed champion this season.

Fewer seem to care about statistics and after already achieving nine victories so far this year, Verstappen He clarified that “only the one who finishes at the top wins, no matter how many times you have won this season. I try to enjoy, but also to win the championship, and there are many things that can happen. Winning is the best, but also knowing that you can’t do it is something that depresses you. When you are in F1 you have to accept it, as I did when I started in Toro Rosso, although you always hope to make the leap one day to a team with which you can beat. Now, I just enjoy the moment, “he concluded.