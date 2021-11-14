Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez gave away a spectacular 25-minute match in the main event at UFC Vegas 42.

On paper, the fight promised a lot of action, but reality exceeded expectations. Max and Yair engaged in an intense battle in which neither was willing to back down. Both warriors had good moments within the contest.

It was an exciting five-round fight in which Holloway and Rodriguez brought out the best in each other. We certainly saw a fight full of exchanges in the standing fight, but also with a good level of grappling and jiu jitsu on the part of both fighters.

In the end, as is often the case, Max was gaining confidence and control of the fight as the duel progressed. Yair had a great first round, repeatedly punishing Holloway’s front leg. But as Rodriguez kept kicking, his foot began to take damage as well. From the third round on, and with fewer kicks from Rodriguez, Max began mixing his punch with grappling.

In the end, the judges’ scorecards were 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 to give Max Holloway the win by unanimous decision.

Here we leave you some of the best moments of the combat:

Dynamic the beginning of this battle between @BlessedMMA and @PanteraUFC ☄️ # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/kGgO7GTQc8 – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

What an incredible start to this fight🤛 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/4LMdQ3MzQW – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Weapon display in this second round between @BlessedMMA and @PanteraUFC 🔥 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/rJ21qxiJwq – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Big knees of @BlessedMMA in this third round💥 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/oDaaK7rGZY – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

What an incredible combat we are witnessing # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/L3uu7MonEd – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Great exchange between @BlessedMMA and @PanteraUFC in the final moments of this fourth round💪 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/A4PV6uQW6u – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Follow the intensity in this decisive round👊 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/RJeBoHqd04 – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

A fight for the books between @BlessedMMA and @PanteraUFC 🔥🔥🔥 # UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/MyzjeFfDK3 – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

A LITERAL WAR IN # UFCVegas42 🤜🔥🤛 pic.twitter.com/TqFWLOgWtQ – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

On our YouTube channel we leave you the words of Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez inside the octagon at the end of their spectacular fight.