Max Keizer, is a faithful American journalist, filmmaker and former stockbroker bitcoiner and evangelizer of Bitcoin, who during previous events of the laBITconf has been present. This year, he was no exception and began his participation with the energy that characterizes him. At the same time that he supported the government of Nayib Bukele for having adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

In this sense, Keizer continued his presentation saying that in the not too distant future there will be governments that will compete to mine and accumulate Bitcoin. He also touched on the issue of money printing and the inflation that affects many citizens in the world.

For his part, he highlighted how people take advantage of the advantages of Bitcoin when using this cryptocurrency. Highlighting that, Bitcoin has always prioritized anonymity and interactions without the need for trust or permission. At the same time, it provided the possibility of operating for the first time in history outside the government with a new type of money.

Governments Ban Bitcoin Out Of Fear According To Max Keizer

During the talk, he also highlighted how governments fear the mass adoption of Bitcoin by their citizens. In particular, that they see it as an alternative to inflation. For this reason, he considers that there will be a lot of pressure that will arise around it to prohibit the use of cryptocurrency. However, he was very carefree about it. Since it considers that the same States will end up being interested in the cryptoactive to expand their personal treasures.

He also mentioned the possibility that Bitcoin could take over that new world currency in the future. Starting from the fact that it does not require permits and is resistant to censorship, you could make it a unit of accounting and a world currency.

Fleeing inflation

For his part, he pointed out how citizens in the world are fleeing inflation, sheltering themselves in Bitcoin while the massive issuance of fiat money by Central Banks seems to have no limits. According to what Keizer explained in laBITconf, money printing is the basis of the great pyramid scam that translates into a great hyperinflationary collapse of fiat currencies against assets such as Bitcoin. Highlighting that Bitcoin has a limited supply and is fully decentralized.

In fact, he suggested that Russia could start mining Bitcoin and subsequently the United States continue in its footsteps. Because you won’t let it “get rich on its own.”

Therefore, he reiterated his congratulations to the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for the recent approval of the law that establishes Bitcoin as legal tender. In addition, he thinks that the country in three years’ time will see exponential economic development, perhaps not previously seen in its history.

Fiat is an empty illusion

Before ending his participation in the BITconf 2021, Keizer tore up a US dollar bill in front of all the attendees while arguing the fact. Explaining that fiat money is an empty illusion and that the dollar economy is backed by hatred and weapons of war.

And he added that Bitcoin is volatile, but has a long-term guarantee of value because it has “a mathematical guarantee that is going to increase its purchasing power.” He also added that with the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin to $ 60,000 it could be understood as a sign that we are on the verge of an inflationary scenario about to collapse.

