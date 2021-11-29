Max Peraza is shaping up to be one of the greats of 2022 | Courtesy

The soloist Max peraza and his Bandononona, is shaping up to become one of the favorite singers for the public in 2022, he has new projects with which he will surprise more than one, especially with a singer and businesswoman spoiled by Internet users.

Max Peraza has become a prominent singer in the beautiful port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa where he is from, precisely where he has delighted the public thanks to his romantic voice, one of his best known songs is “Qué Adiós (You no longer live in me)”, initially performed by Yuri.

Recently it was shared for Show News that the singer and businesswoman Noelia is planning a special project “Románticas con mis Amigos”, where Max Peraza will have a participation, thanks to his powerful and angelic voice the interpreter of “Nobody like you” will shine righ now.

In addition to Peraza, other famous voices of the show will also be collaborating, such as Adrián Chaparro, who is the singer-songwriter of the hit “Gracias”, which reached the top of Grupo Firme with whom Max had a collaboration recently.

This new project by Noelia that she has been preparing for a long time, will become one of the most popular, especially due to the combination of the voices that will participate in it, at the moment only this little information has been shared.

Those who have had the opportunity to know part of “Románticas con mis Amigos” will be excited to know with what melody Max Peraza and Noelia will collaborate together.

Meet the singer Max Peraza

The singer of regional Mexican music was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico on August 21, 1985, he began his career in 2006 when he was only 18 years old, debuting with the Rancho Viejo band having as hits:

My Spoiled Girl With What Right Spare Me Pain

Thanks to his style, the 36-year-old young man has won the affection of the public thanks to his charisma and especially his powerful voice, which is identified by his romantic songs and some of spite, which he interprets with passion, such as all its melodies.

With Max peraza The greatest exponents of band music have also collaborated, not only from our State but also from our country, two important pillars of the Mexican region.

We are talking precisely about Julio Preciado and Pancho Barraza, this collaboration took place as part of his eighth anniversary as a soloist with his biggest hit “Qué Adiós (You no longer live in me)”.

This in particular is one of the achievements that few artists have achieved, the fact that two of the greatest exponents and figures of Sinaloa band music collaborate together, especially with a production for the first time with mariachi!

There is no doubt that Max has earned the affection and admiration not only of the public, but also of other relevant stars in the medium.

Thanks to the success he had with the Rancho Viejo band, he decided to separate to start his own path as a star, creating his renowned “Bandononona Clave Nueva de Max Peraza”, with which he has already reaped several successes.

His popularity has led him to important events not only in Mexico, but also in the United States he has become one of the favorites; Luis Fonsi invited him to perform a version with a Sinaloan sound of his hit “Despacito”, the single was a complete success combining reggaeton with a Sinaloan band.

Like Noelia, Max Peraza has also become an entrepreneur, creating his own record label “Soid Music Inc”, artist, singer and businessman, the perfect combination and formula to become the 2022 favorite, especially with this type of collaboration.