12/28/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday royal decrees to grant the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III to 23 former ministers of governments headed by the PP and the PSOE, including Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, Pablo Iglesias and José Luis Ábalos.

The Government usually awards former ministers this decoration, the highest honorific distinction among the Spanish civil orders and whose objective is “to reward citizens who with their efforts, initiatives and work have rendered eminent and extraordinary services to the nation,” according to its regulations.

The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III consists of five degrees: Collar, Grand Cross, Commandery of Number, Commandery and Cross.

In this case, the Granting of the Grand Cross to seven former ministers of the PP, fourteen of the PSOE and two of Unidos Podemos, among them Manuel Castells, from Universities, who has recently resigned from his position for health reasons.

The complete list is as follows:

José Manuel García-Margallo y Marfil (PP) Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón Jiménez (PP) Pedro Morenés Eulate (PP) José Ignacio Wert Ortega (PP) José Manuel Soria López (PP) Luis De Guindos Jurado (PP) Alfonso Alonso Aranegui (PP) ) Dolores Delgado García (PSOE) José Luis Ábalos Meco (PSOE) María Isabel Celaá Diéguez (PSOE) Magdalena Valerio Cordero (PSOE) Meritxell Batet Lamaña (PSOE) Màxim Huerta Hernández (PSOE) Carmen Montón Giménez (PSOE) Pedro Duque Duque (PSOE ) José Guirao Cabrera (PSOE) María Luisa Carcedo Roces (PSOE) Pablo Iglesias Turrión (United We Can) María Aránzazu González Laya (PSOE) Juan Carlos Campo Moreno (PSOE) José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (PSOE) Salvador Illa Roca (PSOE) Manuel Castells Oliván (United We Can)

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers has approved by Royal Decree the appointment of María Dolores Lledó as general secretary for the European Union.

Also the appointments by Royal Decree of María del Consol Femenía, Carles María Casajuana and Isidro Antonio González as ambassadors of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Hellenic Republic and the Republic of Sudan, respectively, as well as María de Miguel de Santos as director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Spain Entrepreneurial Nation.