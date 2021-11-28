The South African scientists identified this week a new version of the coronavirus that, they said, is responsible for the recent increase in infections by covid-19 in Gauteng, the most populous province in the country.

It is not clear where the new variant came from, but scientists from South Africa were the first to alert the World Health Organization (WHO), and now it has been seen in travelers arriving at Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

The South African Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, He said the variant was linked to an “exponential increase” in cases in recent days, although experts are still trying to determine whether the new variant is actually responsible.

After registering just over 200 new confirmed cases per day In recent weeks, South Africa saw the number skyrocket to 2,465 on Thursday. Unable to explain the sudden increase in cases, the scientists studied samples of the virus from the outbreak and discovered the new variant.

In a statement issued on Friday, the WHO designated her as “worrying variant” and named it “omicron”, like the letter of the Greek alphabet.

After convening a group of experts to evaluate the data, the WHO said that “preliminary tests indicate an increased risk of reinfection with this variant”, compared to other variants.

“The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost every province in South Africa,” WHO said.

WHY IS THIS NEW VARIANT CONCERNED TO SCIENTISTS?

It seems to have a high number of mutations in the spike protein of the coronavirus, about 30, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led the genetic sequencing of the coronavirus that causes coronavirus in Britain, at the University of Cambridge, said that the data so far indicates that the new variant has mutations “consistent with increased transmissibility”, but said that “the meaning of many of the mutations is not yet known.”



Lawrence Young, virologist at the Warwick University, described the omicron as “the most mutated version of the virus we have seen,” including potentially worrying changes never before seen in the virus itself.

The doctor Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert said US authorities had arranged a call with their South African counterparts later Friday to find out more details.

WHAT IS KNOWN AND WHAT IS NOT KNOWN ABOUT THE VARIANT?

Scientists know that the omicron is genetically different from the previous variants, including beta and delta variants, but they do not know if these genetic changes make it more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication that the variant causes a more serious illness.

It will probably take weeks to find out if omicron is more infectious and if vaccines are still effective against it.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, claimed that it was “extremely unlikely” current vaccines won’t work, noting that they are effective against other variants.

Although some of the genetic changes in the omicron variant seem concerning, it is not yet clear whether they will pose a threat to public health. Some earlier variants, such as the beta variant, initially alarmed scientists, but did not end up getting very widespread.

“We don’t know if this new variant could take hold in the delta regions,” said Peacock of the University of Cambridge. “It is not known whether this variant will be successful where other variants circulate.” To date, the delta variant is by far the most predominant form of the coronavirus, accounting for more than 99% of the sequences submitted to the world’s largest public database.

HOW DID THIS NEW VARIANT ARISE?

The coronavirus mutates as it spreads, and many of the newer variants, including those that have worrisome genetic changes, they usually disappear without more. Scientists monitor the sequences of the coronavirus for mutations that may make it more transmissible or deadly, but they cannot determine this simply by looking at the virus.

Peacock conjectured that the variant “may have evolved in someone who became infected but could not eliminate the virus, giving the virus the opportunity to evolve genetically”, in a scenario similar to how experts believe that the alpha variant also emerged, which was identified for the first time in England, by mutating into an immunosuppressed person.

ARE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY SOME COUNTRIES JUSTIFIED?

Maybe. Starting at noon on Friday, travelers arriving at the United Kingdom from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will have to contact quarantine for 10 days. European Union (EU) countries also decided on Friday to ban air travel from southern Africa, and USA It said it would ban travel from South Africa and seven other African countries to foreigners starting Monday.

Given the recent and rapid increase in covid-19 in South Africa, restricting travel from the region is “prudent” and would buy authorities time, said Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London.

Jeffrey Barrett, director of Covid-19 Genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, believes that early detection of the new variant could mean that the restrictions adopted now will have a greater impact than when the delta variant first appeared

“In the case of the delta variant, it took many weeks of the terrible wave in India before it was known what was happening, and the delta variant had already spread to many parts of the world and it was too late to do anything at all. respect, “he said. “We may be ahead of that situation with this new variant, so there may still be time to do something about it.”

