12/29/2021 at 20:08 CET

The female engine keeps breaking down doors and a new example of this is the sixty women who present the Dakar of 2022 in Saudi Arabia, with 34 of them in the classics category, which means a historical record of female participants after forty-four editions, the first of them, in 1979, with the route popularly known as Paris-Dakar.

This figure, however, could be reduced due to the coronavirus. The Spanish Sara garcia, a Yamaha motorcycle rider, tested positive on Monday in the PCR test that was carried out when landing in Jeddah and is pending that the organization decides if more tests are carried out on those infected this Thursday to confirm the results before leaving them out of the appointment.

“Without a doubt, the Dakar 2022 has not started as expected, but now I just have to keep a positive attitude and hope that that is the only positive thing in me. I can’t stop thinking about all those people who are behind this project, that you have made it yours and that you transmit it to me every moment. For this, I will fight until the last minute. Thank you very much for your support! & Rdquor ;, wrote on social networks before confirming to . that he is “physically perfect & rdquor ;.

Sandra Gomez (Husqvarna) may debut in the motorcycle category. She is the first from Madrid to do so, with the difficult challenge of making people forget Laia sanz, twenty times world champion, now in cars. The Catalan, after 11 consecutive editions on a motorcycle, with a ninth place in the general in 2015 as the best position, went to four wheels for this edition. And he will do it in a team of guarantees like the Mini X-raid, With which Carlos Sainz and french Stéphane Peterhansel they expired in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In addition, the car category will feature the co-driver Monica Plaza (Chevrolet), guiding in the footsteps of his father Manuel for the third time in a row.

Burgos appears in light prototypes Cristina Gutierrez as one of the candidates to win the general. In 2021 she was the first Spanish woman to win a stage and the second in the history of the Dakar Rally. Now come as the current champion of the World Cup category.

In the category of light T3 prototypes, made by specialized trainers, a springboard for teams and an antechamber for the car category, the ‘CMR Group Women Dakar Team’ appears, the first to participate with a 100% female team. It is formed by the pilot Mercedes Marti and the co-pilot Margot Llobera in the prototype and mechanics Jessica nebra, Iona Hernandez, Nuria gaja Y Anna Farré, who serves as team leader.

In T4, series vehicles, will participate Rosemary rose (Can-Am), woman from Nani Rome, for the ninth time, the second in light cars after seven in motorcycles.