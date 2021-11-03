Like many of her colleagues, Maya Hawke rose to fame thanks to her participation in Stranger Things – 76%. The actress enchanted audiences with her character and many are looking forward to seeing her in the following season. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that the actress is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, as she is really similar to both. After his little appearance in Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94%, directed by Quentin Tarantino, many began to ask that the young interpreter give life to the daughter of The Bride, a character that her mother popularized in Kill Bill: La Venganza, Volume 1 – 85%.

Quentin Tarantino He has been saying for years that he plans to retire, and in theory he has one more film to produce. However, not long ago, the director commented that perhaps he no longer intends to create something else and that he now prefers to dedicate himself to his family and personal businesses. It did not take long for this comment to change to a more positive one for his followers, where he again assured that he has several ideas. Although this sounds great, perhaps it is exactly the root of the problem. Tarantino has too many ideas, he is a director who handles multiple approaches in his head, but not all of them manage to consolidate as they could.

In that sense, some believe that the best option would be to follow an already known line instead of presenting something new and from there arose the insistence of the fans to have a third installment of Kill bill. Technically, Kill bill It is not a franchise, what happened is that Tarantino did not want to cut his film and preferred to make two installments. At the end of Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 2 – 84% see how The Bride achieves her revenge and recovers her daughter to live happily with her, but we know at this point that the murderer left some unresolved issues that could come back to cause her problems. Now that so much time has passed, your daughter might live up to her capabilities, and who better than Thurman’s real daughter to fill the role.

The director of Inglorious Bastards – 88% do not seem to reject this idea and have also thought that it is a real possibility. See to Maya hawke and Uma Thurman As a killer it could be very interesting, and it’s definitely what Tarantino does best. He even went so far as to say that he had an approach on how he could develop a third part with them, but did not elaborate in case the idea becomes a real script that he can film. At this point, and despite hope, there is absolutely nothing to make us think that Kill Bill 3 can become a reality.

This does not mean that the public stops insisting. Uma Thurman was questioned long ago about it and commented that she would be willing to work with the director one more time, but that she was pretty sure that would not happen, at least not soon. Is now Maya hawke the one that answers these questions. In an interview for The Guardian, the young actress was very clear about the rumors:

There are always rumors about it. Quentin has his goddamn agenda. It will do what it wants to do when it wants to do it. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wants to work with me again, I’d love to.

Hawke did not speak particularly about Kill bill, but it is clear that he knows the director well when he says that he does things at his own pace and no one is going to pressure him about it. It may be what the public wants, but if he finds another story to tell, he will follow that project. Beyond Kill Bill 3, It would be great to see the actress again in some Tarantino work, one where she can stand out much more.

Maya hawke He has also made it clear in the past that he is not interested in asking his parents or his contacts for favors. She has a very clear goal and works hard to achieve it. The actress is currently working on Wes Anderson’s next film, called Asteroid city, and he also tries to dedicate himself more to music, his other great passion, so at this moment he does not need, nor does he seek, a role in the next film of Quentin Tarantino.

