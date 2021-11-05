11/05/2021 at 17:07 CET

Joel xaubet

In the past summer transfer market, the Manchester United he was the protagonist thanks to the stellar incorporations he got. The arrival of great figures like Jadon Sancho and Varane They were great operations by the Red Devils, who put the icing on the cake with the return of their child prodigy turned legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Manchester they do not doubt the Portuguese, his performance does not indicate that it was a bad decision, but according to John barnes, Liverpool legend, the return of the Portuguese star may not have been such a good idea.

Doubts about Ronaldo’s return

According to the former English player, the arrival of Sancho is not a mistake, despite the attacker’s little participation in the team’s matches, but it does raise doubts about the figure of Ronaldo: “They told Sancho that it was the future, but now he is a minor player. His hiring was not necessarily a mistake, but perhaps Ronaldo & mldr; How many main players do you want? Manchester United’s balance is not good“.

Sancho, in need of prominence

What’s more, Barnes asks Sancho to have more opportunities and claims to feel that Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo absorb too much game: “He was signed for 80 million euros to be one of the main attackers and now he is on the bench. How is it possible that we cannot see more of him? Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes completely dominate the team’s attack. “

The start is being tough for Jadon Sancho, the English winger has played 11 games this season and only 5 started, in which has not been able to dial or attend. Secondly, Cristiano has arrived as if he had never left Old Trafford, the Portuguese already has 9 goals and 1 assist so far this year between all competitions.