Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held their latest press conference on monthly crime statistics, and there both officials insisted that after 8 years of the current Administration they will leave New York City as the safest city in the entire country.

With just a little more than three weeks left for De Blasio finished his mandateTo and hand over power to Eric Adams, the outgoing Mayor is using his final days to highlight his accomplishments and ensure that his legacies will include having lowered the current overall crime rate in the Big Apple to 11%, since he began his first mandate in 2014.

ANDThis index includes the most serious crimes as a whole: murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, vehicle theft, and arson.

“If we look back at the year 2020, one of the most difficult years we have ever experienced before, New York City continues to be the safest of the 20 largest cities in the country, with a crime rate 10 percent below the national level”, Highlighted the Mayor, adding that, however,“ we know that we still have a lot to do until the last minute of this Administration ”.

When giving the figures for last November, De Blasio focused on highlighting only the achievements in the decrease of some specific crimes compared to the same month last year: “One of the most powerful and significant statistics, murders, down 17 percent compared to 2020. While petty theft was also down 6 percent ”.

But the statistics shown by both officials can give rise to two different interpretations. On the one hand, by focusing only on the November numbers, it is shown that yes there was a notable decrease in murders and that robberies also fell; However, when comparing the total numbers of murders so far this year with those of before the pandemic, a worrying rise is observed, since in 2017 and 2018 they were less than 300, and in 2021 they already add 434, an increase of more than 200 murders in the past two years.

What has worked in these 8 years?

When comparing how the pandemic has been controlled and the crime figures, De Blasio highlighted that without a doubt the Big Apple is the safest city today. “If you see how we are doing with vaccination, we are one of the safest places in the country in terms of COVID, and also, for a long, long time, we have been the safest big city in the country in terms of crime. During the pandemic we had many deep and painful challenges in terms of public security, and that after these eight years it is important to recognize ”.

The municipal president gave credit to the different programs that during his Administration launched the New York City Police Department (NYPD), but mainly two that in the past months have given, as he affirmed, excellent results, such as are the plan Neighborhood Police and the initiative ‘Safe Summer NYC’.

“Since Safe Summer NYC went into effect last spring, shootings and murders have dropped during the summer compared to the previous year, only the second time that has happened since 1993, when crimes dropped in the summer compared to the previous year. the previous year ”, specified De Blasio.

Since the ‘Safe Summer NYC’ plan was implemented last May, murders dropped 12% and shootings dropped 13%compared to the same hot months season in 2020. These numbers contrast with statistics for other large cities in the country, in which both crimes increased markedly, including Los Angeles, Houston and Philadelphia.

Other plans that De Blasio assured have produced results in the low crime rates are the ‘Precision Policing’ initiatives implemented by its first commissioner. Bill bratton, which focused on specifically targeting violent criminals including gang members, the use of body cameras and eliminating the way the practice of ‘Stop and Frisk’ was carried out.

Regarding the ‘Precision Policing’ initiative, the Chairman of the New York City Citizens Commission Against Crime Richard Aborn, said that without a doubt it was one of the policies put in place at the beginning of this administration that has given the best results.

“That allowed us to focus on a small number of people who were the ones who were causing a lot of problems,” said Aborn, adding that it was an average “like 80 percent of the crimes were committed by 20 percent of the persons”.

But Aborn assured that it will be the “Neighborhood Police” plan that will go down in history as one of the great successes of this Administration. “And I know that first-hand, because I am with the communities all the time and I hear it directly from them. With this the NYPD it really changed the rules of the game about his contact with the communities and neighbors ”.

There are concerns about the arrest of young people with weapons

Commissioner Shea, the top head of the NYPD, also highlighted that there was not a very notable increase in shootings in November, only 2.6%, ensuring that we are going in the right direction, although he stressed that there is still a serious problem among young people.

“On the people who were recently arrested for shootings, a 30 percent have an open case for a crime, and it is a sample of the challenges that we continue to have with a view to the future and that we have to improve. And something worrying is the issue of the arrests of young people, of those under 18 years of age for firearms, who represent 10 percent of all arrests”, Explained the Commissioner.

Shea insisted that it is essential that the court system works 100% again, since it is not enough for the uniformed men to achieve important advances in the fight against crime if many criminals are not facing the judicial system.

“I know it is part of the problems we are facing due to the pandemic, but it is something that we have to correct. It is something that I have talked about openly, the problem in the courts and the changes that have been made in the laws, which allow people who are already in the criminal justice system to be put back on the streets, in a very fast. If this is corrected, we will surely see, and very quickly, an even more improvement in all crime statistics, “said the City’s ‘top policeman’.

Referring directly to the bond reform law, he declared: “What we have to face and recognize is how we manage that criminal justice system and the level of incarceration and the impact that law has had on both.”

Crime statistics from last November:

17% fewer murders last November compared to November 2020.24 murders last month and 29 November 2020 0.5% fewer murders so far this year compared to all of 2020.434 murders have been committed so far this year, compared to all 436 from last year, 334 arrests for weapons last month, with a total of 4,144 arrests so far this year. 7.8% increase compared to 3,844 in 2020. 21.3% was the increase in the general index of the crime last month, by registering 10,186 v. to the 8,396 reported in November 2020 5.7% less petty theft (1,266 in 2021 v. 1,342 in 2020) 24.1% more major robbery (1,418 v. 1,143) 11.2% more felony assault ( 1,868 v. 1,680) .2.6% increase in shootings (119 v. 116)

A look at the past 8 years:

The overall current crime rate dropped by 11% since 2013, when 101,755 of these crimes were reported. 46% less since 2000, when 169,424 of these crimes were reported. 721 shootings occurred in 2019, from 1,024 in 2013.