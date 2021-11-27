11/27/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

EP

The president of the Fundación Valores y Sociedad, Jaime Mayor Oreja, has presented this Friday NEOS, a “cultural alternative” based on Christian foundations such as “the defense of life, the dignity of the person and the family, freedom, Spain as a nation and the defense of the crown”, which was born to to face the “process of destruction of the social order”.

“NEOS was born because the most serious event of all that we have in front of us is a project and a process of destruction of the social order based on Christian values,” explained Mayor Oreja this Friday, November 26, at the NEOS presentation ceremony – which refers to the cardinal points: north, south, east and west – which took place at the Novotel Madrid Center hotel and which has gathered more than 800 people, according to its organizers.

The event was attended Jose Antonio Ortega Lara, the former mayors of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre and José María Álvarez del Manzano, the former president of the Catalan PP and founder of Vox – a party that he later left -, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, or the former ambassador of Spain to the Holy See, Francisco Vázquez, among other personalities.

During his speech, Mayor Oreja indicated that “a change of personal attitude is necessary” and he has invited “to reveal oneself, to mobilize” and to say “enough already to what is coming to Spain today” which he has described as “historical suicide”.

“Enough is enough, not everything goes, the foundations of our society cannot be destroyed as they are doingWe have to know how to mobilize, unite, we cannot continue self-conscious, scared, hiding, “he added.

For this reason, he affirmed that NEOS was born to “add and unite” the “millions of Spaniards who share these Christian foundations”, so that those who think this way “do not feel orphans.” “Those of us who think in the same way cannot continue to be divided,” he emphasized.

In addition, he stressed that Spain needs to “regenerate” and he has warned that this will not happen “if the unhealthy persecution of destroying the religious dimension of the person continues.”

According to Mayor Oreja, “for there to be a political alternative in Spain there must be a prior cultural alternative” and only then, in his opinion, will they be able to win.

The event, moderated by journalist Gonzalo Bans, was attended by the main promoters of NEOS, in addition to Mayor Oreja, the president of the Villacisneros Foundation, Íñigo Gómez-Pineda, and the president of the Foundation Ángel Herrera Oria, Alfonso Bullón de Mendoza.

Bullón de Mendoza has warned that “the recent law that legalizes euthanasia for people is the one that has been applied to Spain as a nation for a long time” and has regretted that there is currently a “hatred for everything that Spain represents: I hate the Church, its culture, its parties. “

For his part, Gómez-Pineda, encouraged them to unite to combat the “social engineering project” and stressed that “the unity of Spain, the defense of the rule of law, the defense of the values ​​of Christian humanism and the monarchy, they are not negotiable. “

During the act, NEOS has presented the objectives of its seven working groups: defense of life (“against legislative initiatives that promote death such as the euthanasia law or the abortion expansion law”); defense of the truth (“against relativistic approaches”); and the defense of the dignity of the person and the family (“from respect to the sexual condition of people, NEOS considers it vital to value the differentiation and complementarity of men and women, as well as the role of fathers and mothers to the creation of life).

The remaining working groups focus on: the defense of freedom (“of expression, education and religion”); the defense of Spain as a nation (“to stop disintegrating nationalisms”); the defense of the crown (“in the last 45 years it has brought Spain political stability, economic and social progress”), and the fight against global threats.

The act has been closed by the former leader of the PP in the Basque Country Maria San Gil, which has played a starring role in the launch of NEOS. After thanking all those who have been involved and have supported this project, San Gil has stated that they have “a Herculean task” ahead of them, but has expressed hope that NEOS will become a “lever to move to the action”. At the end of the event, the audience present was invited to get up to listen to the national anthem.