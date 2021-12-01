

They redouble their efforts so that the great events of this December that begin are only for injectors.

Before the advance of the variant omicron of COVID-19 in the country and the absolute certainty that it is only a matter of time before the first infected appear in the Big Apple, Mayor Bill de Blasio denied this Wednesday that there are compelling reasons for “for now” the City to change some of your plans this holiday season, including the iconic New Year 2022 reception in Times Square.

Of course, the municipal authorities insist that these activities will only be for those vaccinated and redouble the call for all protection tools to be used, such as masks indoors and outdoors with large concentrations of people.

“We have no reason at this time to think that our recovery plan and the big New Year’s Eve party is threatened by the new variant. We still have no confirmed cases in New York. But this is precisely the reason for insisting to the population: Protect your family! And get vaccinated ”, highlighted De Blasio.

Faced with a climate of crossed versions and concerns about the risks that a new wave of the variant could mean omicron, whose first case was already detected this Thursday in California, and that some have insisted could be a sign that ruins all the “return” plans in New York City, the Mayor insisted when asked by the media: We reiterate to the people, if you get vaccinated, that’s what makes the difference. “

The only manifest concern of the president is that there are still many eligible groups that have not received even the first dose.

“At this time, less than 20% of the youngest eligible group, that is children ages 5 to 11, have been vaccinated. It has only been a few weeks since this process began. But we need to create urgency among parents “, he stressed.

As laggards continue to be encouraged to get vaccinated, the City celebrates that already one million residents who had been immunized with Pfizer and Moderna, they already have the third dose of reinforcement. This count includes those who have also had the second puncture, because they had injected the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Authorities are recommending those already vaccinated to seek booster doses before preparing family gatherings before the holidays.

For his part, the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) Dave Chokshi indicated that it is too early to outline the characteristics of the new variant, but warned that they are handling different scenarios, after months of facing Delta .

“It is too early for us to conclude that omicron it is much more contagious or generates more serious infection patterns. Science does not have all the comparative elements so far. What we have clear is that nothing can replace at this time that we continue to massify vaccines, as a central strategy in this battle, “concluded the City doctor.

Already with one foot in the month of December and a festive season where emblematic celebrations are retaken that in some cases congregates millions of New Yorkers and visitors, the crusade that will come in the coming days will be to encourage a formula: masks in indoor spaces such as public transport and shops, vaccination and booster doses.

More funding for NYC

In his daily update Mayor Bill de Blasio reported what he called a “Extraordinary news” for New Yorkers, because his replacement next January, Eric Adams, will receive additional federal aid funds that will allow it to cushion the budget crisis that the City had been dragging on and that was aggravated by the pandemic.

“I can safely say that there are more than $ 5 billion in reservesincluding the $ 1 billion emergency fund, it is very important that people know that this city will be protected. Even if we see challenges ahead or recessions thanks to the reliefs made by the Biden Administration, “he said.

With the new budget amounting to $ 102.8 billion is achieved overcoming a fiscal gap that had been dragging on for several years.

“There are conditions for continue to recover from the pandemic, invest in schools, in relief for yellow taxi drivers, in Rikers and in investments in the face of climate change ”, he concluded.

89% of adults residents of the Big Apple have received at least one dose of the pharmaceuticals available against the coronavirus. 81% of the eligible groups among 12 and 17 years old at least one dose has already been administered. 16% of children between 5 and 11 years have already received the first pediatric dose of Pfizer.95% of the Mayor’s Office workforce, including New York City Police Department and fire officials, have already been inoculated against COVID-19.