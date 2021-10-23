Mayos rescue their last serial game.

The Mayos de Navojoa managed to rescue at least one victory in their series against the Tomateros de Culiacán by achieving success last night with a scoreboard of seven points by three at the Manuel Ciclón Echeverría Stadium.

Carlos De León made a grand opening for five and a third innings where he only allowed two hits, gave away three walks and accepted a couple of dirty runs to ensure his victory in the clash.

The locals scored in the first two innings through the Cuban duo Maikel Serrano (driving with rolling to the initial) and Roel Santos scoring, while Omar Meza (sacrifice fly) was in charge of driving Tirso Órnelas with the second.

In the fourth inning came the third for the Mayos thanks to the third homer in the match by receiver Aldo Espinoza.

In the fourth inning came the third for the Mayos thanks to the third homer in the match by receiver Aldo Espinoza.

The final annotations were produced in the fifth when after a couple of singles and an error the designated Serrano received a ticket, hit Kyle Martín, singles by Aldo Espinoza and Samar Leyva allowed four to go up to the board.

The Tomateros discounted in the sixth through sacrifice flys by Joey Meneses and Efrén Navarro, while Francisco Lugo’s RBI single in the seventh put the final numbers.

Yaquis take the series in a close clash.

With a well-timed offense, the Yaquis de Obregón defeated the Venados de Mazatlán with a closed scoreboard of three touchdowns by two to ensure the particular series.

Great duel gave starters Casey Harman for the Venados and Tiago Da Silva for the Yaquis for seven innings.

The slate opened in the second inning when right fielder José Carlos Ureña homered across center field to put Obregón’s men in front.

With this homerun by José Ureña the Yaquis de Obregón inaugurate the board and take the lead in game # 3 against Venados de Mazatlán

Again a home run but this time Michael Choice off the wood was in charge of extending the advantage of the locals.

The Venados responded with the same formula and with full-back sticks from Ramón Ríos in the fifth inning and designated Ricky Álvarez in the seventh equalized the score.

The victory score for the Yaquis came in the eighth thanks to a double by Carlos Sepúlveda that was later driven by a sacrifice fly to center field by Víctor Mendoza.

The success in the meeting was in charge of the reliever Alberto Leyva who worked an inning without complications, while the defeat went to the numbers of Tomas Solís.