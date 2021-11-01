By Dency Milan

After 23 games, the Mayos de Navojoa remain at the forefront of the classification of the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific with a balance of 15-8.

THE WAR OF THE TRIBES IS OUR 🔥 ⚾ AND TODAY … MAY WIN! Presented by Laboratorio BioClínico Martinez # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/tvJWiQu6jY – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 1, 2021

The Mayos of Navojoa (15-8) beat the Yaquis de Obregón (13-10), to maintain the top of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League. With a highlight for Maikel Serrano, who set a home run line with two produced. It was won by Antonio Garzón (1-0, 0.00), lost by Demetrio Gutiérrez (3-1, 1.84).

Scare at the border! 🎃

We bring the series to Guasaveeee # We PlayTo Win pic.twitter.com/PfdiURw0GA – Algodoneros de Guasave (@AlgodonerosGsv) November 1, 2021

With an attack of 15 undisputed Guasave cotton growers (14-8), went over 11-2 of the Eagles of Mexicali (10-13) to stay close to the leaders just half a game. Victory for Jordan Kipper (2-0, 1.29) and defeat for David Reyes (2-2, 4.91), with an offensive highlight for Yadir Drake with a home run and four RBIs and a run scored. For the Eagles the highlight was carried out by Javier Salazar of 4-2 and Gilberto Vizcarra of 2-2 with a double and an RBI.

The third in the series is for the Deer👊🏼🦌 📝: https: //t.co/6IHvJSpAJ0 Presented by: @calientesports @CarlsJrMx #RumboALaDecima 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PUZpcNZ9VS – Venados de Mazatlán (@venados_mzt) November 1, 2021

Tomateros de Culiacán (13-10) fell tightly 3-2 to the Deer of Mazatlan (9-14), to stay behind the leaders just two games apart in this young season For the Tomateros Ramiro Peña 4-2 with an RBI and Dairon Blanco 4-2, stood out, while Maxwell León 4 -2, with a push and Ramón Ríos 4-2 with two runs scored, carried the offensive weight of the Venados. It was won by Alejandro Soto (3-2, 2.25), and saved by Iván Zavala (1) and lost by Zach Hartam (2-2, 2.16).

🔥💚🔥💚🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/fxJbUzqgYy – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) November 1, 2021

Los Mochis said goodbye to the six defeats in a row at the expense of the Charros de Jalisco, 5-4, with an attack of 13 undisputed. The Charros from Jalisco (13-10) to subdue the Cañeros de los Mochis (6-16). For the Charros the most outstanding Julián Ornelas of 4-3, with a push and a scored and Japhet Amador of 4-2 with a similar performance than his partner. For the evergreen Carlos Mendivil 4-3, Issac Rodríguez 5-2 a double and two RBIs and José Zepeda 4-2 with one scored and one RBI. Fabián Cota won (1-2, 7.11), Jaime Lugo lost (1-2, 5.06) and saved for Daysbel Hernandez (5).

WIN BEAUTIFUL! 👏 Driven with a 4-run attack in the first inning, we completed the sweep in Monterrey over @SultanesOficial. 🧹 Presented by: @calientesports. 🔥 # OrangePower 🍊⚾️💪 pic.twitter.com/jVL9t374xj – Naranjeros de Hermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) November 1, 2021

In tough team stubbornness the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (12-11) they prevailed 6-5 to sweep the Sultans of Monterrey (9-14), to break the embrace in the middle table of positions they held. Almost four hours of encounter and combination of 22 undisputed and 11 races between the two teams, but the Naranjeros managed to take the best part, with a highlight for Jasson Atondo of 3-3, with two RBIs. For the Sultans Roberto Valenzuela 4-3 with two RBIs and Anthony Giansanti 4-2 with a home run and two RBIs. It was won by Wilmer Ríos (2-1, 1.88), defeated by Edgar González (0-2, 7.07) and saved by Fernando Salas (7).

With 23 games played, and still very young championship of the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific, the teams that are fighting to be in the second round in privileged positions begin to fall and others to take dangerous distance behind the leaders.