By Dency Milan

The third series of the second round is on its way, with this the surprises of the beginning begin to become customary in the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific 2021-2022.

Yesterday’s matchday was tight, with great rivalry and a couple of games where the winners came from behind to leave their rivals lying on the pitch.

The leader of the second round faced the Mayos de Navojoa in the second game. With morbid included, because the Mays try to look for a streak that makes them enter the winning dynamics of the first round, but since the taste of the top is divine, the sultans do not give pledge to them approaching.

A close game from the start, the Sultans started winning when Ricardo Serrano hit his second homer on the roof of the second inning.

Tirso Ornelas followed suit with an RBI single after Cuban Roel Santos’ double in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie himself to the hug on the scoreboard.

Tirso tremendous !!! This is how it promoted the tie #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX pic.twitter.com/UqwOjkt91I – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 21, 2021

Then in a selection play the Mayos took advantage by the minimum, the advantage went from minimum to another line in the sixth by home run (4) of Issmael Salas.

After this, everything ran by the Mayos who in the ‟lucky seven” approached by a home run by Jesús Arredondo (5), to give way to the tie of Kyle Martin with a double in the ninth inning, and in that same Justin Dean he imitated it with a tug double of the final and that was worth to leave them lying on the ground to the leaders Sultans of Monterrey.

WAAAAAALK OOOFFF⚾! JUSTIN, JUSTIN, JUSTIIIIIN DEEEEEAN 🔥 ⚾ 🇺🇸 # LaMPXSKY # SKYSportsMX # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/d1brqeGcBA – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 21, 2021

For the Mayos stood out Roel Santos 4-2, double and scored run and the hero of the match Justin Dean 4-1, with a decisive double.

With the table moving vertiginously, and the results of Saturday closed, the Sultans are still leaders, but the table begins to contract here the results of the date of Saturday.

#LMP | Yesterday’s results within the LMP: @AguilasDeMxli 3-2 @charrosbeisbol @AlgodonerosGsv 3-5 @yaquis_oficial @venados_mzt 4-5 @verdesxsiempre @clubtomateros 4-3 @ClubNaranjeros @SultanesOficial 3-4 @OficialMayos pic.twitter.com/wOI08SeBJLayos pic.twitter.com/wOI08SeBJLayos – Strikeout (@Rev_Strikeout) November 21, 2021

After yesterday’s results the standings were like this.

POSITIONS in this second round of the # LMP… pic.twitter.com/8jrB8Ovba3 – Strikeout (@Rev_Strikeout) November 21, 2021

Without a doubt, the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League contracts in the second round and is turning all its reflectors towards the league.