By Dency Milan

On Sunday night the third particular series of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico 2021 closed, with significant changes and many events and outstanding brands.

Three sweeps were given during the weekend series, in addition to the first particular series won by the sotaneros of the first round, the Cañeros de los Mochis and Naranjeros took the particular confrontation against the icing to climb to the top of the championship of the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific.

Naranjeros wins his particular series against the Tomateros and placed first in the second round

Sad night at the Sonora Stadium when Culiacán pitcher JC Ramírez was hit by a ball and had to go out on a stretcher to the hospital. After that unfortunate situation and with a well-closed game, the Naranjeros managed to tip the balance in the end of the seventh inning by a triple from Addison Russell that brought the final of the game. It was an excellent pitching duel between José Bravo and Elián Leyva, both of whom worked six full innings with one run allowed, but both left without a decision. The series ended 2-1 in favor of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (6-3) who are now the new leaders of the second round, Tomateros de Culiacán (4-5) were seventh.

The second LaMP classic is for Naranjeros 🍊 https://t.co/txV3os6bkM#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 22, 2021

Mayos pass the broom before the Sultans

In a day of doubleheader, the Mayos de Navojoa (5-4) passed the broom over the Sultanes de Monterrey (5-4) in the home of the former. A pair of seven-inning games was enough for the Mayos to finish what they had started on Saturday, and thus recover from a fatal start to the second round. The leaders of the first round recovered their winning step and against none other than the one who led the second round. Now they share place from two to six with the same record.

the double card and the clean series is for the @OficialMayos 〽️🧹 PG: Fabián Anguamea

PS: Jonas Garibay

SV: Carlos Bustamante # LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EVet20JsfG – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 22, 2021

Las Águilas ended up sinking the Charros in the basement

Ruthless attack of 21 indisputable and 11 runs was the offensive baggage of the Águilas de Mexicali (5-4) against some unrecognizable Charros de Jalisco (3-6). With this disproportionate game they passed the sweeper over their rivals who could do nothing more than watch how the cold basement was their lair until they saw what happens since Tuesday.

Águilas sweep Charros 🦅 https://t.co/iuPYSM2iKU#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 22, 2021

Yaquis hit the Algodoneros hard and sweep them

Another that took the broom to the series were the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón (5-4) over the Algodoneros de Guasave (4-5), who saw their record fall below .500. Based on accurate pitching and timely hitting, the Yaquis managed to get around the series in their own home, the Yaquis stadium. Yesterday always coming from behind to confirm the necessary push and place sixth but tied with four other teams with the same balance of victories and defeats.

Triumph and sweep over @ AlgodonerosGsv.🏹🐎😎 PG: Roel Ramírez (1-1)

PD: Óscar Rojas (0-1)

SV: Samuel Zazueta (5)

HR: (OBR) José Carlos Ureña (6)

(GSV) Jhoan Ureña (5) #PuroYaquis Presented by @Salsa_Huichol pic.twitter.com/hVkmNtrgmp – Los Yaquis de Obregón 🇲🇽 (@yaquis_oficial) November 22, 2021

The evergreen win their first private series

Excellent monticular work by Cuban Carlos Juan Viera, who was in charge of spacing the four singles in six innings of work by the Venados de Mazatlán (5-4), with offensive support from Eddy Julio Martínez, who hit a home run with the bases loaded, in addition Josuan Hernández 4-3 with two runs scored. It is the first series won by the Cañeros de los Mochis (3-6), who are now not alone in the basement for the first time.

Carlos Viera and the green artillery beat Venados 🎋https: //t.co/XsMjwcalTW#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 22, 2021

After the third series of the second round, the standings go like this:

This is how the standings remained after 3 series of the second round of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico. @ ClubNaranjeros UP !! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/V6wTymMG2j – DmilanFrom (@DmilanFrom) November 22, 2021

Undoubtedly, the League of the calculator, as it is called in Aztec lands, is still very closed. With a closed first round and a second that promises to be just as close. Much remains to be seen, but without any reproach it can be said that what is seen, looks very good.