Saúl Álvarez is considered one of the most prestigious boxers of today, something he confirmed after his knockout win over Caleb Plant in early November. There are even those who position him as the best pound for pound of the present, although Floyd mayweather (authoritative word), does not think the same.

For Mayweather, Canelo is not the best.

While he was active, Money was the only one to beat the Mexican (57-1-2), and undefeated, he retired with a shocking mark on the ring: 50-0. Boxing legend, the American gave his opinion on the current situation of the sport and chose his favorite, but it is not Canelo …

Look also

WHO IS THE BEST POUND FOR POUND ACCORDING TO MAYWEATHER

Recently, Floyd Mayweather, former undefeated champion of the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight categories, at the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Mexico City, he had told Boxing Bob that “you can’t talk about the best pound for pound when there are so many fighters out there.”

Authoritative word, the former undefeated champion has now chosen his favorite.

Now, on the other hand, he did choose the one who for him is the best pound for pound of today. “The best is Terence Crawford. He is a diamond in the rough, pure talent. An incredible fighter, a son of a bitch. He reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather, because he can fight until the end of every fight.”, Money expressed about his compatriot in dialogue with FightHype.

Look also

Terence Crawford, the one chosen by Money.

Look also

In addition, the former boxer referred to the chance to include Crawford in his promoter: “He doesn’t have to be under my company for me to flatter him properly, of course. If he’s ever a free agent, I’ll love working with him. Repeat, he’s a free agent. I know what I can do to take him to the next level.” .

Look also

TERENCE CRAWFORD, THE CHOSEN OF MAYWEATHER



The 34-year-old American He is one of those pointed out by the boxing world as a competitor of Canelo Álvarez in the cataloging of the best pound for pound of today. Not for nothing is the favorite of Money, who has already hung up his gloves, but it is a legend and an authorized word to declare as he did recently.

Last weekend, Crawford successfully defended the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world welterweight belt, after beating compatriot Shawn Porter in Las Vegas by technical knockout in the tenth round. His record is now 38-0 with 29 KO’s and a 16-0 string defending world titles.

Look also

The American knocked out Porter last weekend.

Look also

Despite his impressive resume, Crawford has faced serious criticism of the quality of his opponents on his journey to the top in a 13-year professional career. However, just as he was chosen by Mayweather, there are many others who widely regard him as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Look also

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE