Exactly one month left until Floyd Mayweather is back in the ring to box in an exhibition against youtuber Logan Paul. The fight will take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and despite not having an official character, the North American fighter intends to take preparation seriously and that is why He has chosen to make a drastic decision much commented on on social networks: he has thrown his fiancée from home to be able to focus solely on preparing the fight.

‘Money’ Mayweather understands that having his partner around Anna monroe It could distract him, that’s why he has distanced her from him despite being immersed in the, almost always, idyllic stage that follows a request for a hand. It was at the beginning of the year when the boxer proposed and proposed to the young dancer he had met some time ago at his strip club.

“Floyd asked Anna to leave because wants to focus on his boxing as he prepares for his next fights“revealed an anonymous source to the British tabloid The Sun.” Some of his friends think it is strange, because he lives in a large mansion in Las Vegas with eleven rooms and two guest housesSo there is more than enough room for her to have her own space, but Floyd wanted her to leave so she could focus, she added.

Mayweather retired from pro boxing undefeated and is unwilling to put his legacy at risk over an exhibition match: “He’s coming back to boxing more and more, even though he’s supposed to have retired. So it’s all in. suspense for the moment. Anna has moved back into her old apartment. It has been a stressful time for her, but she is being understanding and he knows that he is the one who makes the decisions in their relationship. They are still together and she supports him. “

The couple met thanks to the Girl Collection store run by Mayweather, but curiously they were not hired after going there to ask for a job. After the interview They decided not to hire her, but on the way out she ran into the boxer and just a day later she received a call informing her that he wanted to have dinner with her. Since then they have become inseparable, despite Floyd’s decision, and have been seen in places like Paris, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam or Athens.

“Anna has told family and friends that she is getting married and wants to have a baby with Floyd this year. Her family and friends have had their concerns about the relationship, but she is an adult, it is her decision and they want her to be happy, “said a source months ago also for The Sun newspaper.