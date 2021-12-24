Floyd mayweather, outside of what he did as a boxer in the ring, being one of the best in history, is characterized by his lifestyle of great luxuries product of the enormous amount of money he accumulated throughout his successful career as an athlete, which ended with an impressive 50-0 record.

The American, already retired from professional activity, returned to the ring in June of this year in an exhibition fight with youtuber Logan Paul and remains attentive to what happens in boxing, although he did not stop investing his enormous fortune in properties, cars and objects of great value.

MAYWEATHER’S AWESOME WATCH

In the last hours, during the run up to Christmas, Money shared images on Instagram in which he posed with a gold and diamond watch (Jacob & Co) worth an incredible amount of money: no less than 18 million dollars. The former boxer himself was the one who revealed the price of the accessory this Friday, in a publication that was quickly filled with interactions. “I made it to the top without giving a damn, so why should I start now? $ 18 million for the watch.”Mayweather wrote in the description of the post.

WHO IS THE BEST POUND FOR POUND TODAY FOR FLOYD

Recently, Floyd Mayweather, former undefeated champion of the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight categories, at the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Mexico City, he had told Boxing Bob that “you can’t talk about the best pound for pound when there are so many fighters out there.”

Days later, on the other hand, he did choose the one who for him is the best pound for pound today. “The best is Terence Crawford. He is a diamond in the rough, pure talent. An incredible fighter, a son of a bitch. He reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather, because he can fight until the end of every fight.”, Money expressed about his compatriot in dialogue with FightHype.

Crawford is currently the best for Money.

In addition, the former boxer referred to the chance to include Crawford in his promoter: “He doesn’t have to be under my company for me to flatter him properly, of course. If he’s ever a free agent, I’ll love working with him. Repeat, he’s a free agent. I know what I can do to take him to the next level.” .

Mayweather with his dollars and a special suit.

Crawford, 34, is one of those targeted by the boxing world as Canelo Álvarez’s competitor for the status of the best pound for pound today. Not for nothing is Money’s favorite, who has already hung up his gloves, but it is a legend and an authorized word to declare as he did recently.

