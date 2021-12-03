Floyd Mayweather doesn’t reserve anything he has to say. Eccentric wherever you look at it, with a sharp tongue and a sharp attitude, launched strong accusations against Saúl Canelo Álvarez, with whom he seems not to have a good peer relationship after that battle in 2013. Now, taking advantage of his place as a boxing promoter, He threw some darts at the Guadalajara.

In the run-up to his sponsored fighter’s fight, Gervonta davis, versus Isaac Cruz, Money was at the previous press conference and made headlines once again. Again, the target was Canelo himself, who came from beating Caleb Plant a month ago, slipping that you don’t want to face David benavidez, among his calmest phrases.

Davis did praise Canelo. (AP / Brynn Anderson)

In fact, Tank, distancing himself from Mayweather’s position, had praise for the Mexican: “His last performance was very good, I love him as a boxer. He’s a tough guy, I think he learned a lot from his loss with Mayweather. He made him a better fighter and I think he’s unique; he has great power and should be number one.”. But Floyd tore him apart …

“Canelo is a great fighter, but personally I think he’s avoiding Benavidez. That’s what I think. I am free to say whatever. He’s going to gain weight against a guy who’s gone boxing at the Mayweather Boxing Gym and we haven’t seen the best of him. Benavidez could beat the same guy at 168 pounds, so Canelo is really doing nothing, like I said, “he shot.

Floyd enjoys his retirement but does not lose the spark. (AP / Mark J. Terrill)

“What we don’t talk about is Canelo, Canelo, Canelo. Steroids, steroids, steroids! They don’t talk about it and we don’t know all the fighters he beat, and he might not have been clean in a lot of fights.”, slipped the American, spicy.

Floyd’s take on Canelo

Recently, Floyd Mayweather, former undefeated champion of the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight categories, at the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Mexico City, had told Boxing Bob that “You can’t talk about the best pound for pound when there are a lot of fighters out there.”

A week ago, however, he did choose the one who for him is the best pound for pound today. “The best is Terence Crawford. He is a diamond in the rough, pure talent. An incredible fighter, a son of a bitch. He reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather, because he can fight until the end of every fight.”, Money expressed about his compatriot in dialogue with FightHype.

Canelo comes from beating Plant, but still doesn’t convince some. (AP / Steve Marcus)

In addition, the former boxer referred to the chance to include Crawford in his promoter: “He doesn’t have to be under my company for me to flatter him properly, of course. If he’s ever a free agent, I’ll love working with him. Repeat, he’s a free agent. I know what I can do to take him to the next level.” .

Crawford, 34, He is one of those targeted by the boxing world as a competitor of Canelo Álvarez for the status of the best pound for pound today. Not for nothing is Money’s favorite, who has already hung up his gloves, but it is a legend and an authorized word to declare as he did recently.

