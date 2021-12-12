12/12/2021 at 10:33 CET

Nikita Mazepin misses the last round of the World Cup Formula 1, the Abu Dhabi GP, after testing positive for COVID-19. Haas F1 Team has communicated it, this morning, through his official Twitter account and the driver himself has also done so through his.

Hi, everyone! Sorry to report I’ve had a positive Covid test. Feeling totally fine but won’t be able to race today. Wishing all my fellow drivers a fantastic end to the season and sending thanks and love to everyone for their support. 🙏❤️ – Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) December 12, 2021

The Russian driver, who was going to start last on the starting grid at the Yas Marina circuit, may not be replaced by another rider, since, according to article 31.1 of the FIA ​​F1 Sporting Regulations, who has not faced at least one practice session cannot take part in a Grand Prix (The training sessions were held this Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11).

There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which prohibits any driver from starting the race who has not taken part in at least one practice session. – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) December 12, 2021

The Abu Dhabi GP is key: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton play for the F1 World Championship this Sunday at Yas Marina. Both are tied for points (369.5) but it is the Red Bull driver who leads the leaderboard for having one more victory than the seven-time world champion (9 against 8). The Dutchman will start from pole and the Mercedes from second position on the grid. The race will start at 2:00 p.m. with a total of 58 laps and a route of 306.1 kilometers.