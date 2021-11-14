11/14/2021 at 4:57 PM CET

The PSG striker, Kylian Mbappé, scored four goals with France in the win (8-0) over Kazakhstan that leaves Didier Deschamps’s men with the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in their pocket. The French team, together with Belgium, certified the pass on Saturday and is, without a doubt, one of the great favorites for the title as current world champion.

The Frenchman, who has entered his last year of contract with PSG and could go to Real Madrid next summer market, it has become the first player to score four or more goals since Just Fontaine in June 1958 against West Germany. He scored the first three goals of the match and closed the match another one closer to the end.

4 – Kylian Mbappé is the first player to score four or more goals in a single match for France 🇫🇷 since Just Fontaine in June 1958 against West Germany (also four). Sniper. #FRAKAZ pic.twitter.com/G1ijo4C9pf – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 13, 2021

The former AS Monaco is one of the most important players for Didier Deschamps and forms a luxury trident with Antoine Griezmann (1) and Karim Benzema (2), who also saw the door against the Kazakhstan team. So far he has 23 goals in 52 caps and is just five more away from entering the top 10 of all-time scorers with France.

France, qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Those of Didier Deschamps uncovered with a great exhibition against the bottom of group D and confirmed their presence in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. With 15 points and one day still to go, the Gauls have classified as group leaders ahead of Finland, Ukraine (the two teams that will play for the play-off position), Bosnia and Kazakhstan.

The Gauls, in fact, are one of the big favorites for the title along with Tite’s Brazil. As current champions of the world and also of the UEFA Nations League, the bleu team will defend the crown with one of the most powerful squads on the international scene: players like Benzema, Griezmann, Mbappé, Pogba, Kanté or Upamecano maintain the competitive ceiling.