12/27/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

French international Kylian Mbappé was awarded Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards gala that took place in Dubai, where he showed his ambition to make “football history”, without looking back and approaching new challenges with the goal of ” keep winning. “

“It is a great pleasure to be in Dubai with great football legends. I thank my club for believing in me, my team for giving me so much, my family for always being with me. It is a great motivation to win to return next year for individual and collective awards “, Mbappé assured when collecting the award.

Earlier, in an interview with which the gala began, the French forward presented his vision of his career, without revealing whether he will continue at PSG, to which he left words of thanks, or will start new challenges at Real Madrid. He has four days left to be a free player to negotiate his future, having not renewed the contract that binds him to the Parisian club.

“I want to win and then win more. If you look at the world of football there are great players and if you fall asleep, anyone can take your position. I’m a lucky guy who plays for a great team and a great national team but I don’t look back, nor what I have won, my goal is to keep winning. I want to make football history by following my path, “he said.

In moments of receiving individual awards, Mbappé left words of gratitude to his family. “When you are a child it is very difficult to leave home, to leave your loved ones. I left when I was 12 years old and I did not know if I was going to achieve something or what was going to happen. Still I never saw it as a sacrifice because football was my passion. It’s a dream and it’s what I always tell young people, if they have a dream, put your energy into achieving it. My family is my biggest fan, they have always been with me and I am eternally grateful to them. “

Finally, to be in favor of the VAR if there is no play time left in the match, Mbappé ruled on the possibility of playing World Cups every two years. “It is special because it is held every four years and that is why it is considered the best competition in the world. If it is played every two years it will become a normal competition and it should not be like that. There are many games a year. If the fans want to watch games of quality, the footballers must have a rest “, sentenced.